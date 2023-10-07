Israeli PM Netanyahu declares 'war' after Hamas terrorists launch massive attack
Hamas has launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing at least 40 Israelis and wounding hundreds more with a barrage of rockets as gunfights are reported in Sderot and other cities in southern Israel.
Adel Ramer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim in Israel, described how she locked herself in her own home as terrorists outside tried to break in.
"Since about 6:30 this morning, it's now 2 p.m., we've been under heavy rocket attack. And since, I would say seven or eight, we've been told that our Kibbutz has been infiltrated by terrorists," Ramer says in a video interview to Israeli news agency TPS.
"They've been going door to door, knocking on the doors, trying to break in. They broke through the slats on my window. We're hunkering down and staying here and waiting for the army to come save us."
Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israel Saturday during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Thousands of rockets were fired into residential areas in Israel and gunfire erupted in southern Israel.
At least 40 people were killed in the unprecedented attack, according to Israel's national rescue service. At least 561 were wounded in the attacks, the Associated press reported, and video released by Hamas showed at least three Israelis were captured alive and taken to Gaza.
"It's so scary," Ramer says. "I've lived here for all my adult life. I've never experienced something like this.'
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the deadly terrorist attacks in Israel on Saturday by emphasizing that Palestinians have a right to defend themselves from Israel.
Abbas reacted to the deadly rocket attacks and invasion by Hamas terrorists by chairing an emergency leadership meeting of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
"The President gave instructions to provide protection for the Palestinian people, stressing the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces," the report said.
"He also gave directions to provide all that is necessary to bolster the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs."
The report did not mention the Hamas attacks , which have so far claimed 40 lives and injured hundreds more. Dozens of Israelis are feared to have been captured by Hamas and taken back to Gazas as well, the Times of Israel reported.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said Saturday that Israel has the right to defend itself from invasion by Hamas terrorists.
Ukraine "strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and tel Aviv," the country's foreign ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"We express our support for #Israel in its right to defend itself and its people," Ukraine said.
Ukraine has been fighting a war against Russia since February 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" and invaded the country.
Israel has characterized the Hamas attacks as a declaration of war and vowed a crushing response.
"Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "We are in a war and we will win it."
At least 40 people have been killed in the attacks so far, Israel's national rescue service said.
At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, the Associated Press reported based on public statements and calls to hospitals.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this update.
The White House said Saturday that it "unequivocally condemns" the Hamas attacks in Israel.
"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Saturday morning in a statement.
"There is never any justification for terrorism," Watson continued. "We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners."
The Islamist terror group Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltrating Israeli territory with gunmen.
Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 22 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
The United Nations official tasked with coordinating peace in the Middle East and who represents U.N Secretary-General António Guterres to the Palestinian Authority has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel.
“I vehemently condemn this morning’s multi-front assault against Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip, and barrage of rockets reaching across central Israel by Hamas militants," said Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.
"These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip. These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately," Wennesland continued.
"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians. I am in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint and call on all sides to protect civilians.
"This is a dangerous precipice and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink.”
After Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented and massive attack on Israel, the country's leader promised a swift and devastating response.
In a video message early Saturday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation, not in rounds — at war."
“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”
Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory Saturday, the Israeli military said in a statement.
Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip are urged to remain in their homes as rockets and gunfire were reported in Sderot and southern Israel.
Netanyahu's office said he would meet top security officials in the coming hours to address the operation.
Dozens of IDF fighter jets were seen delivering strikes to a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.
In accordance with assessments by Israel's defense establishment, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has announced a "special security situation" in Israel’s homefront, within a 0-80 km radius from the Gaza Strip that enables the IDF to provide civilians with safety instructions and close relevant sites.
There has been fighting between Israel and Gaza in years past, and the fighting that started on Saturday is expected to last several days.
Fox News' Landon Mion, Trey Yingst, Yonat Friling and Reuters contributed to this update.
Militants infiltrated areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the region on Saturday in an attack the Islamist movement Hamas is taking responsibility for.
A senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of the operation in which he called on Palestinians everywhere to attack the Israelis.
"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said in a broadcast on Hamas media, saying that 5,000 rockets had been launched.
At least 22 Israelis were killed in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing Israel's national rescue service. It is the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Ambulance crews responded to areas around the Gaza Strip, and sirens sounded across Israel. Soroka medical center in Beer Sheva, the largest town in southern Israel, is treating 140 wounded, including 20 in serious and critical condition. Some of these wounded people are civilians. Another hospital in Ashkelon is treating 94 victims wounded in various conditions.
According to Israeli media, gunmen opened fire on passersby in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, and footage of the fighting appeared to show attacks in city streets.
The Israeli military is mobilizing a response.
"The Israeli Defence Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization will pay heavy price for its actions," the military said.
Fox News' Landon Mion, Trey Yingst, Yonat Friling and Reuters contributed to this update.
Live Coverage begins here