Israeli PM Netanyahu declares 'war' after Hamas terrorists launch massive attack

Israeli woman gives eyewitness account as community attacked by Hamas terrorists

Adel Ramer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim in Israel, described how she locked herself in her own home as terrorists outside tried to break in.

"Since about 6:30 this morning, it's now 2 p.m., we've been under heavy rocket attack. And since, I would say seven or eight, we've been told that our Kibbutz has been infiltrated by terrorists," Ramer says in a video interview to Israeli news agency TPS.

"They've been going door to door, knocking on the doors, trying to break in. They broke through the slats on my window. We're hunkering down and staying here and waiting for the army to come save us."

Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israel Saturday during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Thousands of rockets were fired into residential areas in Israel and gunfire erupted in southern Israel.

At least 40 people were killed in the unprecedented attack, according to Israel's national rescue service. At least 561 were wounded in the attacks, the Associated press reported, and video released by Hamas showed at least three Israelis were captured alive and taken to Gaza.

"It's so scary," Ramer says. "I've lived here for all my adult life. I've never experienced something like this.'