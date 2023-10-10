White House roasts 'Squad' Democrats for 'repugnant' comments after brutal Hamas murders: 'Disgraceful'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre turned up the heat on members of the far-left "Squad" during Tuesday's press briefing, blasting their comments on the war between Israel and Hamas as "wrong," "repugnant," and "disgraceful."

"I've seen some of those statements this weekend, and we're going to continue to be very clear. We believe they're wrong, we believe they're repugnant, and we believe they're disgraceful," Jean-Pierre said when asked for the administration's reaction to comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

"Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides," she added.

In their statements following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas over the weekend, Tlaib and Bush ignited outrage when they called for U.S. assistance to Israel to end.

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," Tlaib's statement read. "As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

Bush's statement said, "As part of achieving a just and lasting peace, we must do our part to stop this violence and trauma by ending U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar both called for a "ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas on Saturday, the day of the attacks that saw hundreds of Israelis and many from others countries brutally slaughtered, including women, children and babies.

Additionally, in a Monday social media thread, Omar seemed to equate the Israeli victims killed by Hamas terrorists this weekend and Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli response.

"Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended," she wrote on X, going on to highlight the hardships of living in Gaza and accusing Israel of operating an "apartheid" state in an attempt to explain violence by Hamas.

"Palestinian residents of the West Bank have scarcely better lives than Gazans — with the routine destruction of their ancestral homes, destruction of their crops, and violent attacks by Israeli settlers," she wrote.

"Palestinians have few recourses for justice and accountability. Attacks by the IDF and settlers against Palestinians are regularly met with impunity. Efforts to seek justice in international courts are stonewalled by the Israeli government, with U.S. support," she added. "As the world is condemning Hamas’s attacks, we must also oppose an Israeli military response that has already taken the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including nearly two dozen children."

Fox has reached out to the offices of Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Bush for comment.

Fox News' Houston Keene and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.