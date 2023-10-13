Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Protesters arrested outside Schumer's NYC apartment as he has Shabbat dinner with family ahead of Israel trip

Protesters were arrested outside Schumer's New York City apartment ahead of his trip to Israel

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Protesters were arrested outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., New York City apartment on Friday night, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

The arrests took place during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the senator's apartment. Schumer is expected to travel to Israel as part of a bipartisan CODEL trip this weekend.

A police spokesman didn't say how many people were arrested.

The protest took place after a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the city.

SCHUMER TO LEAD DELEGATION OF BIPARTISAN LAWMAKERS TO ISRAEL THIS WEEKEND

Chuck Schumer speaks to press on debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. ((AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File))

Schumer had Shabbat dinner with his family before he's scheduled to for Israel, according to a post on X from his office.

At least two men were arrested on Friday afternoon during a separate protest after fighting with each other.

HAMAS' ‘DAY OF RAGE' DRAWS HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN MAJOR AMERICAN CITIES, ATTENTION FROM THE FBI

Strike on Ashkelon, Israel causes car fire

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Monday. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

Video from that protest shows a large group of demonstrators shouting "Set him free!"

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer speaks

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks following a Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Schumer spoke out against Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) preventing the confirmation of military appointments over the Pentagon's abortion policies.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

At least 2,800 people have been killed druing the Israel-Hamas war, including at least 1,200 Israeli civilians.

