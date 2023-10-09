Netanyahu tells Biden 'we have to go in' to Gaza following Hamas attacks: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told President Biden that a ground operation in the Gaza Strip is necessary after Hamas launched deadly strikes on his country.

The remark, made in a phone call between the two leaders, came as Biden raised concerns about Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip if a ground operation should commence, three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the call told Axios.

"We have to go in. We can't negotiate now," Netanyahu told the president, according to the outlet.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel has no choice but to respond with force since a country cannot display weakness in the volatile Middle East, Axios also reported, citing the sources.

"We need to restore deterrence," Netanyahu reportedly said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The State Department said nine Americans have been killed so far in the attacks by Hamas, which began on Saturday.

Israeli media is reporting Monday that 800 Israelis have been killed, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health is reporting more than 550 deaths in the Gaza Strip.