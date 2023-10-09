Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Netanyahu tells Biden 'we have to go in' to Gaza following Hamas attacks: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Biden by phone on Sunday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told President Biden that a ground operation in the Gaza Strip is necessary after Hamas launched deadly strikes on his country. 

The remark, made in a phone call between the two leaders, came as Biden raised concerns about Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip if a ground operation should commence, three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the call told Axios. 

"We have to go in. We can't negotiate now," Netanyahu told the president, according to the outlet.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel has no choice but to respond with force since a country cannot display weakness in the volatile Middle East, Axios also reported, citing the sources. 

FAMILIES OF ISRAELIS FEARED KIDNAPPED BY HAMAS TERRORISTS SPEAK OUT 

Netanyahu speaking at podium

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told President Biden that his country has no choice but to carry out a ground operation in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas terror group, which controls the area, has attacked Israeli civilians. (SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We need to restore deterrence," Netanyahu reportedly said. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

LIVE UPDATES: HAMAS ATTACKS ON ISRAEL 

The State Department said nine Americans have been killed so far in the attacks by Hamas, which began on Saturday. 

Israeli media is reporting Monday that 800 Israelis have been killed, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health is reporting more than 550 deaths in the Gaza Strip. 

