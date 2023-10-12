Senators to introduce bipartisan resolution supporting Israel as Holy Land fights back against Hamas

Two U.S. senators will introduce a resolution signaling the legislative body’s support for Israel, one of the United States closet's allies, as the country continues fighting against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, D-Md., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ranking Member Jim Risch, R-Idaho, will introduce a bipartisan resolution supporting Israel when the Senate convenes next week, they announced in a joint statement Thursday.

In the announcement, the two lawmakers also released statements condemning the "devastating attacks against Israel" and expressing an "ironclad support for Israel’s security."

A similar resolution has hundreds of co-sponsors in the House of Representatives but cannot be voted on until the House elects a speaker.

The two senators unequivocally blamed Hamas, a terrorist group that governs Gaza, for Saturday’s horrific attack, which included members of the brutal group going door-to-door through the dark of night massacring civilians — beheading some and burning others.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization, and its brazen acts of terrorism against civilians must be met with a united response that strongly underscores America’s unwavering support for the people of Israel," Cardin said.

The chairman also addressed the American families impacted by the violence. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Thursday that 25 Americans have been killed in the violence.

"My thoughts are with the families of those lost and missing, including families here in the United States," Cardin said. "The U.S. Congress is unified in working to support our ally, and to send a clear message to the world that terrorism against innocents will not be tolerated. I look forward to swiftly introducing a bipartisan resolution when the Senate reconvenes to demonstrate our ironclad support for Israel’s security."

Risch added, "The devastating attacks against Israel are a reminder of why the United States unequivocally supports the people of Israel."

"We mourn the loss of Israelis, Americans, and others who have been killed in these senseless acts of terrorism," the Republican said. "Support to Israel is already on the way, and Congress will work to speed up additional assistance as quickly as possible."

He also referenced Iran’s alleged role in organizing the attack, saying he would "continue to press the administration to cut off Iranian resources that fuel these attacks."

"The days ahead will be tough, but the United States will continue to support our partner until the job is done and Israel’s citizens are safe," he concluded.

The war has left more than 2,400 people on both sides of the war dead, including at least 1,200 Israelis and 1,200 Palestinians.