Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

House GOP members introduce bill to block Palestinian refugees from entering US

The bill would rescind visas of anyone embracing terrorist views

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Who is behind the anti-Israel student protests? Video

Who is behind the anti-Israel student protests?

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs President Dan Diker dissects the anti-Israel student protests on college campuses across America after Hamas' attack on the Jewish state on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

Two Republican lawmakers are moving to introduce legislation that would prohibit the U.S. from accepting potential Palestinian refugees displaced by the conflict in Israel.

Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., will introduce the Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act, or the GAZA Act, which aims to prevent the Biden administration from granting visas to holders of Palestinian passports, according to a report from the New York Post Saturday.

"We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the way he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans," Tiffany said of the legislation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY WARNS OF SPIKE IN REPORTED DOMESTIC THREATS LINKED TO ISRAEL'S WAR AGAINST HAMAS

Israel bombing of Gaza

Palestinians inspect damage to their homes after Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 12, 2023, in Gaza City. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

The bill would also prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from allowing Palestinians into the country through its parole program.

According to the report, experts believe that there could be more than a million Palestinian refugees from Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

"I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security," Tiffany said.

The bill comes at the same time as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced his intention to introduce legislation aimed at forcing the Biden administration to cancel visas for foreign nationals who "endorse or espouse terrorist activity."

Palestinian protesters in NYC

"We cannot allow foreign nationals who support terrorist groups like Hamas and march in our streets calling for ‘intifada’ to enter or stay in our country," Rubio said in a press release.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR SAYS 'WE ARE NOT ALL RIGHT' AFTER HAMAS MASSACRED ISRAELIS

"America is the most generous nation on earth, but we cannot allow foreign nationals who support terrorist groups like Hamas and march in our streets calling for ‘intifada’ to enter or stay in our country," Rubio said in a press release. "The Biden administration has the authority and an obligation under existing law to immediately identify, cancel the visas of, and remove foreign nationals already here in America who have demonstrated support for terrorist groups, and in many cases, even celebrated the slaughter of Israeli babies and the rape of Jewish girls."

rubio at the podium

Sen. Marco Rubio (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The GOP moves come as some Democrats have called for the U.S. to accept refugees from Gaza, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who stressed that the U.S. should not allow members of Hamas to enter the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

hamas new york pro-palestinian

On the left is a Hamas terrorist in Gaza City, on the right is a pro-Palestinian activist in New York City. (FOX News Digital | Getty)

"The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas," Bowman told the New York Post.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a White House National Security Council spokesperson noted that "all refugees undergo robust screening and vetting prior to being admitted to the United States," adding that "at this time, there are no plans for new visa programs."

More from Politics