Bernie Sanders criticizes Israel's offensive in Gaza, calls it 'serious violation of international law'

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized Israel on Wednesday for cutting off electricity, fuel, food and water to residents in the Gaza Strip, calling it a "serious violation of international law."

"The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians," said Sanders.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza following the killing and kidnapping of civilians in southern Israel by Hamas terrorist fighters on Saturday.

WHITE HOUSE SILENT ON IRAN NUKE DEAL AFTER CLAIMS TEHRAN HELPED PLAN ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

"We are fighting against human animals, and we act accordingly," he said. "There will be no electricity, no food, no water. No fuel."

Israeli forces have pummeled Gaza with airstrikes, destroying buildings and other infrastructure and killing hundreds of people. Doctors Without Borders on Tuesday said hospitals in Gaza were "overwhelmed" and that people were struggling to find safe shelter.

In his statement, Sanders called the attacks by Hamas a "major setback" for any hope and peace in the region" as well as "justice for the Palestinian people" that will make it more difficult to address the critical needs of Gazans.

"For many, it is no secret that Gaza has been an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to secure basic necessities," he said. "Hamas terrorism will make it more difficult to address that tragic reality."

Sanders condemned the attacks by Hamas but called on Israeli forces to show restraint in an effort to minimize civilian casualties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, the international community must focus on reducing humanitarian suffering and protecting innocent people on both sides of the conflict," he said.