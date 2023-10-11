Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders criticizes Israel's offensive in Gaza, calls it 'serious violation of international law'

Israel has cut off electricity, food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip following deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
War in the Holy Land: The Israel-Palestinian conflict explained Video

War in the Holy Land: The Israel-Palestinian conflict explained

'FOX & Friends Weekend' hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth break down the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as terror in the Middle East continues with no end in sight.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized Israel on Wednesday for cutting off electricity, fuel, food and water to residents in the Gaza Strip, calling it a "serious violation of international law."

"The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians," said Sanders.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza following the killing and kidnapping of civilians in southern Israel by Hamas terrorist fighters on Saturday. 

WHITE HOUSE SILENT ON IRAN NUKE DEAL AFTER CLAIMS TEHRAN HELPED PLAN ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

Bernie Sanders during hearing

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized Israel for cutting of electricity, food, water and fuel shipments to the Gaza Strip.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin/File/Fox News)

"We are fighting against human animals, and we act accordingly," he said. "There will be no electricity, no food, no water. No fuel."  

Israeli forces have pummeled Gaza with airstrikes, destroying buildings and other infrastructure and killing hundreds of people. Doctors Without Borders on Tuesday said hospitals in Gaza were "overwhelmed" and that people were struggling to find safe shelter. 

In his statement, Sanders called the attacks by Hamas a "major setback" for any hope and peace in the region" as well as "justice for the Palestinian people" that will make it more difficult to address the critical needs of Gazans. 

"For many, it is no secret that Gaza has been an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to secure basic necessities," he said. "Hamas terrorism will make it more difficult to address that tragic reality." 

Sanders condemned the attacks by Hamas but called on Israeli forces to show restraint in an effort to minimize civilian casualties. 

Gaza building bombed out amid rubble onth ground

A man carrying a box leaves a bombed area following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Wednesday, the fifth day of continuing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement.  (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, the international community must focus on reducing humanitarian suffering and protecting innocent people on both sides of the conflict," he said.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.