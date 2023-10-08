'Times is of the essence' to retrieve hostages: Counterterrorism expert issues urgent warning over Israel war

Counterterrorism expert Aaron Cohen issued a critical message to the Israel military Sunday, warning officials to "work very quickly" to retrieve hostages before the situation escalates beyond control.

"The longer Israel waits to be able to conduct those hostage rescues in Gaza, the longer the terrorists have to move around those hostages, which makes it more difficult for our Mossad and our Shin Bet security or intelligence agencies to find them. So, Israel has to work very quickly to be able to strike those targets," the former member of the Israeli Defense Forces explained Sunday.

"The longer they wait, the more those hostages are going to get moved around, the more sick they're going to get, the more tired they're going to get and the more the Hamas will be able to continue to build layers in between the Israeli intelligence agencies and those hostages," he continued.

Israel's security cabinet officially declared war Saturday night after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise barrage of thousands of rockets into southern Israel, killing hundreds and wounding thousands, according to Israeli media.

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel a day after Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded the area and launched rockets from the Gaza Strip, killing at least 600 Israelis and wounding at least 2,000 others.

During his appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, the former Israeli special operator optimistically reminded co-host Pete Hegseth that Israel is a "master" of hostage rescue, giving them a slight advantage in their retrieval operation.

As noted by Cohen, Israel performed one of the "most spectacular" rescue raids in 1976, when 103 hostages were taken prisoner to Entebbe, Uganda, via an airplane hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

"Israel invented or perfected the hostage rescue game. And what we're going to see now is Israel doing what it does best. And it's complicated. There are two different fronts here that Israel has to deal with. There are hostages that are currently being held inside of Israel, and there are hostages that are now being held in Gaza, whether they're in tunnels, or in buildings or in apartments," Cohen continued.

"Time is of the essence, and I believe that you're going to see Israel dial things up and do what they do best, which is selective operations, using disguise, using surprise and using audacity and tenaciousness. And let me tell you, those assets, they're on par with Delta Force. They're on par with DEVGRU or SEAL Team Six. The Israelis are finely tuned machines when it comes to these operations," Cohen concluded.

