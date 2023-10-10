'Combat Antisemitism' leader pushes back on calls for 'ceasefire' in Israel: Hamas 'only want to destroy'

The Israel-Gaza war could threaten to ignite greater feelings of antisemitism worldwide.

Speaking to FOX News Digital, Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa discussed the impact of the deadly attacks against Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Since Saturday, more than 1,600 people have been killed including around 1,000 Israelis and at least 14 Americans.

"We know that Hamas doesn't like Israel. We know they don't like us," Dratwa said. "But we didn't know, and we have been extremely surprised by the animosity of the terrorists, by the hatred that was so deep and so badly that I don't think that in Western civilization we are able to understand how much indoctrination happened in Gaza."

He continued, "And we're told that they want to build a country, maybe. But now we get a strong message that Hamas doesn't want to build anything. They only want to destroy, and they want to destroy the only Jewish state."

However, since the attack, Israel has faced backlash of its own, ranging from calls for a "ceasefire" by members of Congress to suggestions that the country alone was responsible for the violence. Pro-Palestinian protests also took place across multiple cities throughout the United States, attacking the "apartheid" state of Israel.

Dratwa pushed back against these and other criticisms for failing to understand the situation Israelis face.

"So I think this is really my response to the ‘ceasefire.’ You cannot expect Israel to behave differently than other countries in the world. These are double standards, and we are not going to behave differently than how United States, France, Canada, Germany and other countries [would] have reacted to such attack. We're going to react with all our means and everything that every other country would have done across the world, because this is the right thing to do," he said.

He added, "This is my response to those calling Israel an apartheid state. I would like to see them being Jewish Israelis for one day and then to understand the situation. I don't think that anyone is able to understand without being in Israel and seeing how small it is."

Although the war most directly impacts Israel, Dratwa expressed concerns over the potential ripple effect that could encourage pro-Palestinian and antisemitic backlash across the globe.

"It's a threat to the Jewish communities. The Jewish communities have always been impacted by what's happening in Israel. We see the pro-Palestinian movement across the world using this opportunity to attack communities because the images of Israel reacting in Gaza are not easy. It's not easy to operate in such a small area," he said.

Dratwa implored, "So, yes, we need to call on legislators, mayors, head of law enforcements to protect the communities and to not allow the conflict to be exploded in the streets of different countries around the world."

The Combat Antisemitism Movement has since launched an emergency fund to support relief organizations in Israel to directly help the victims of the attacks.

In a statement, Dratwa said, "This is a platform to make a practical difference on the ground. We urge all people of good conscience across the world who were shocked by the terrifying brutality of what they witnessed on Saturday and want to do their part to help Israel overcome this adversity to give what they can. Every dollar counts, and will help the ongoing relief efforts in the days, months, and years ahead."

