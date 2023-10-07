Israel War: Hamas surprise attack spotlights Biden team's failures. Here's what comes next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabbath tranquility in Israel was ruptured on Oct. 7, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and 43 years to the day that Egypt’s president Anwar Sadat was assassinated by Muslim Brotherhood terrorists.

Early on Saturday morning Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets upon Israel, reaching as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

This audacious attack shines a glaring spotlight on the failures of the Biden administration’s foreign policy, the unholy alliance between Iran and Hamas, and the global implications that reach as far as Beijing.

Let’s look at all the pieces on the global chessboard and what it means for the U.S. under Biden’s leadership going forward.

The Unholy Alliance: Iran and Hamas

Iran's support for Hamas is not a secret. What’s alarming is the extent to which this alliance has been fueled by the Biden administration’s billions in aid to Iran. Despite the theological divide between Iran’s Shiite theocracy and Hamas’ radical Sunni ideology, their common goal of annihilating Israel unites them.

Israel faces a grueling struggle ahead, fighting on multiple fronts while facing international scrutiny.

Look for Iran to bring in its most powerful proxy in the region, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, with an arsenal of some 100,000 rockets aimed at Israel.

The Hostage Crisis: A Calculated Move

Hamas has escalated the conflict by taking Israeli hostages, likely confined in fortified bunkers. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu has responded with full military mobilization. The recovery of these hostages will be a long, costly endeavor, potentially involving thousands of casualties.

The Palestinian Power Vacuum: West Bank in the Balance

As if the situation weren't volatile enough, Hamas is likely making a play to unseat the geriatric Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Should it succeed, a new front will open in the historic Jewish lands of Judea and Samaria, complicating Israel’s military calculus.

The "Proportionality" Trap: International Scrutiny

Israel, while defending its very existence, will be subject to calls for "proportional" response from the international community. It’s a twisted irony that Israel is expected to moderate its self-defense while under indiscriminate attack.

Biden’s Track Record: A Litany of Failures

The Biden administration’s foreign policy failures have had a profound impact since the president took office. From the disastrous withdrawal from Kabul to the lack of deterrence against Russian aggression in Ukraine, the U.S. has displayed glaring weaknesses. Adding insult to injury, recent reports suggest that Iran has successfully placed agents of influence within the Biden administration. This is not just a breach of national security; it’s a chilling testament to the level of Tehran’s ambitions and a direct contributor to the emboldening of Iran and its proxies like Hamas.

The Saving Grace: The Abraham Accords

Israel finds itself in a precarious situation, but it would be in even greater difficulty were it not for the Abraham Accords. Orchestrated by the Trump administration, this visionary diplomatic effort normalized relations between Israel and several Muslim nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

These agreements have created a strategic realignment in the region, providing Israel with a broader coalition of nations that share an interest in curbing Iranian aggression and fostering stability. While the Abraham Accords may not directly mitigate the immediate crisis, they offer a long-term framework that isolates malign actors like Iran and Hamas, giving Israel strategic depth and diplomatic leverage it didn’t have before.

Beijing Watches: The Taiwan Connection

As the crisis unfolds, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is observing America's response closely. Any sign of American indecisiveness or weakness will be analyzed as a factor in China’s own geopolitical calculations, particularly concerning Taiwan. In a world increasingly defined by great power competition, how America responds to the Israel-Hamas crisis will resonate far beyond the Middle East.

The Road Ahead: High Stakes, Higher Costs

Hamas, emboldened by Iranian support and American weakness, will continue its assaults. The potential collapse of the Palestinian Authority adds yet another layer of complexity.

In this global chessboard of high stakes, the ripples of weak leadership can spread, affecting alliances, emboldening enemies, and altering the geopolitical landscape.

America must urgently recalibrate its foreign policy, purge its administration of foreign influence, and stand firmly with its allies.

If it fails to do so, the consequences will reverberate far beyond the borders of Israel, impacting the power dynamics of a world already teetering on the edge.

