Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa touches on Israel after win: 'This world needs prayer'

Tagovailoa made remarks after getting asked about Tyreek Hill

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa took a moment in his postgame press conference to talk about the victims of the Hamas terror attack in Israel last weekend.

Tagovailoa had just led the Dolphins to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers – in a game in which he had three touchdown passes and 262 passing yards. He started to talk about the touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and then veered off to the other topic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tua Tagovailoa comes out of the tunnel

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I kind of want to also just bring to the attention – I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel – and just wanted to bring to attention for those who don’t necessarily understand things that are going on, that it really is bad, and if you don’t understand, if you go on Google, you look, you search and you read about what’s going on in this world. This world needs prayer," he said.

"I don’t know what we’ve come to, but just my thoughts, my prayers are out with those people in Israel. I know the Ukraine and Russia war is still going on as well, and just wanted to bring notice that although we have the freedom to do this here, play football and be able to have the freedom to do these things, that to come back into reality and think that’s where we all are here in this world. Just want to bring that to the attention."

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JEFFERY SIMMONS CALLS OUT TEAMMATES AFTER LOSS: 'LET’S FIGURE OUT WHO WANTS TO PLAY FOOTBALL FOR THE TITANS'

Tagovailoa hopes that things will cool down and cooler heads will prevail in all conflicts going on around the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert run off the field

Raheem Mostert #31 and Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins walk off the field after a win over the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium, October 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

"Hopefully, we all come together and can pray for the kids, the children, the wives, the women and the men that are putting themselves out there every day for those unfortunate events that are happening right now."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.