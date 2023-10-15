Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa touches on Israel after win: 'This world needs prayer'

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa took a moment in his postgame press conference to talk about the victims of the Hamas terror attack in Israel last weekend.

Tagovailoa had just led the Dolphins to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers – in a game in which he had three touchdown passes and 262 passing yards. He started to talk about the touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and then veered off to the other topic.

"I kind of want to also just bring to the attention – I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel – and just wanted to bring to attention for those who don’t necessarily understand things that are going on, that it really is bad, and if you don’t understand, if you go on Google, you look, you search and you read about what’s going on in this world. This world needs prayer," he said.

"I don’t know what we’ve come to, but just my thoughts, my prayers are out with those people in Israel. I know the Ukraine and Russia war is still going on as well, and just wanted to bring notice that although we have the freedom to do this here, play football and be able to have the freedom to do these things, that to come back into reality and think that’s where we all are here in this world. Just want to bring that to the attention."

Tagovailoa hopes that things will cool down and cooler heads will prevail in all conflicts going on around the world.

"Hopefully, we all come together and can pray for the kids, the children, the wives, the women and the men that are putting themselves out there every day for those unfortunate events that are happening right now."