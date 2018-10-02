This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
A 66-year-old U.S. Navy veteran dying from cancer has been selling his possessions at weekend yard sales to raise money for his own funeral, reports said Wednesday.
Jocko Willink and Leif Babin examine how leaders must be ready and willing to take charge and to make hard, crucial calls for the good of the team in their new book 'The Dichotomy of Leadership.'
Some of the surviving crewmembers of an American spy ship captured by North Korean forces 50 years ago have a message for President Trump: bring our warship home.
Senior military representatives from more than 100 countries have gathered in Rhode Island to talk about ways to cooperate and address shared challenges.
A sailor who died aboard an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean during routine flight operations on the flight deck was struck by the turning propeller of a plane, the U.S. Navy said.
A newly promoted Navy chief petty officer -- who had recently been granted a protective order due to alleged "domestic violence" -- was reportedly discovered dead in her home Monday, and investigators say her "death was not from natural causes."
Navy fighter jets perform 'Missing Man' flyover honoring form Navy pilot McCain. Lucas Tomlinson reports.
McCain is buried next to his friend Admiral Chuck Larson. Lucas Tomlinson has the story.
Sen. John McCain was laid to rest Sunday — on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friend.