Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Senate to hit the ground running this week on funding packages, negotiations on aid to Israel

The upper chamber will reconvene this week with a laundry list of to-do's

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Israeli forces conducting operational raids in Gaza Video

Israeli forces conducting operational raids in Gaza

FOX News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on Iron Dome interceptions above Ashdod, Israel.

The Senate is back in session Tuesday, and funding the government with aid to Israel and Ukraine will be at the heart of negotiations.

A source familiar with the talks told Fox News Digital the upper chamber will be awaiting the official supplemental request from the Biden administration before an official package is drafted, which could take more than a week. 

The upper chamber was briefed on a call last week by the administration on a "mega package" request that would combine aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security, according to a source familiar. 

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN QUESTION ON AUTHENTICITY OF PHOTOS SHOWING DEAD ISRAELI CHILDREN

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 1, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Expected floor action for the week is on three separate appropriations bills combined into one legislative package for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes funding for the Food and Drug Administration, and the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. The temporary spending patch that the upper chamber agreed on before the Sept. 30 deadline will expire on Nov. 17.  

On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee will convene for a closed-door briefing. Senate leaders will resume their weekly luncheons with a corresponding press conference, where aid to Israel and Ukraine is likely to be a topic of discussion.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN QUESTION ON AUTHENTICITY OF PHOTOS SHOWING DEAD ISRAELI CHILDREN

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 27, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Attorney and former secretary of the treasury Jack Lew – nominated to be ambassador to Israel – will have a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. A vote will be scheduled following the hearing. Lew served in both the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is showing no signs of lifting his resistance to military nominations being pushed through until the Pentagon rolls back its abortion policy, which covers the cost of some expenses for service members' abortion procedures. The war in Israel has not swayed his position.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the US Capitol on July 27, 2023. (Saul Loeb/Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics