Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israeli airstrikes kill senior Hamas naval operative, destroyed operational command centers in Gaza: IDF

The Israeli airstrikes killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative, and targeted Hamas’ Nukhba elite force

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza destroy Hamas command centers: IDF Video

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza destroy Hamas command centers: IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said a 'wave' of airstrikes destroyed Hamas command centers in Gaza and killed a senior Hamas naval operative. Credit: Israeli Defense Forces

Israel launched a "wave of strikes" on Thursday that killed a senior Hamas leader and destroyed operational command centers in Gaza, officials said.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), one airstrike executed Thursday killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative in the Rafah Brigade. Other airstrikes struck operational command centers used by Hamas operatives, where the infiltration into Israeli communities surrounding Gaza on Saturday was organized.

"IDF aircraft struck Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla's residence was used to store naval weapons designated for terror against the State of Israel," IDF said in a statement.

"Right now we are focused on taking out their senior leadership," said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman. "Not only the military leadership, but also the governmental leadership, all the way up to [top Hamas leader Yehiyeh] Sinwar. They were directly connected."

AT LEAST 22 AMERICANS, OVER 1,200 ISRAELIS DEAD IN HAMAS WAR

A photo of an explosion

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its aircraft killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative. (Israeli Defense Forces)

Other airstrikes carried out by the IDF targeted Hamas’ Nukhba elite force.

"The Nukhba elite forces consist of terrorists selected by senior Hamas operatives, designated to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, infiltration through terror tunnels, as well as anti-tank missile, rocket, and sniper fire," the IDF said. "The Nukhba elite forces were one of the leading forces that infiltrated the State of Israel in order to carry out murderous acts of terror against its civilians."

MARINES ON THE MOVE IN MIDDLE EAST 'AS A RESULT OF EMERGING EVENTS'

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Moussa Naseer in his family home in the northern city of Beit Lahia, according to media linked to Al-Quds Brigades, the group’s armed wing.

A satellite image of a field

Israeli airstrikes launched on Thursday destroyed command centers used by Hamas to organize Saturday's massacre.  (Israeli Defense Forces)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush and destroy" Hamas, saying no member of the terrorist group was safe. 

"Every Hamas member is a dead man," he said.

Netanyahu said in a televised address that Israel formed a new war cabinet Wednesday that includes a longtime opposition critic.

Fields, buildings

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a 'wave of strikes' to hit several Hamas-affiliated targets on Thursday, which included striking a senior Hamas operative. (Israeli Defense Forces)

The U.S. has pledged unwavering support for Israel's response, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday to meet with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The war, which has claimed more than 2,400 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate, as Israel prepares for a possible ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.