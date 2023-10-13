They're 'celebrating' a 'massacre of innocent civilians': Jewish college students denounce anti-Israel protest

Pro-Israel college students at the University of Massachusetts were disgusted at the rhetoric used at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on campus celebrating the "historic win" of Hamas' deadly attack on Israel.

"I was overwhelmed by how many people came out to support what I think is just terrible," Olive, a Jewish college student, said. "It’s a massacre of innocent civilians, and it should be strongly condemned, and instead they’re here celebrating this."

UMASS JEWISH STUDENTS ‘DISGUSTED’ AT ANTI-ISRAEL RHETORIC AT PROTEST. WATCH:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and vigils have taken place in several major U.S. cities following Hamas' deadly surprise attack on Saturday that's led to at least 1,200 Israelis killed and many others taken as hostages, including soldiers, women, children and older civilians. The Israeli government declared war against Hamas and begun an assault on Gaza in response, killing at least 1,400 in the territory, according to Palestinian authorities.

Many college campuses have held demonstrations for the Israel-Hamas war, including hundreds who gathered for a protest led by UMass Amherst students to support justice in Palestine on Thursday. The flyer posted on social media for the event told students to meet outside the college’s student union to stand in solidarity with Palestinians "breaking out of their open air prison."

‘DESPICABLE’: STUDENTS CONDEMN HARVARD STUDENT GROUPS' LETTER BLAMING ISRAELIS FOR OWN MASSACRE

"It was a very peaceful protest," Hakan, a pro-Palestinian supporter, told Fox News Digital during the event. "Palestine will be free."

"A lot of people came to support," he continued. "Some people came to try and make a scene."

A small group of pro-Israeli protesters showed up to the event. Some students told Fox News Digital the demonstration was "disgusting" and "upsetting."

"They are supporting a terrorist organization," Milana said. "They are not supporting Palestinians who want peace with Israel. They are supporting a deep-rooted hate of Jews. It’s unjust."

‘PURE HATE’: JEWISH STUDENTS DISCUSS LIFE IN WAKE OF ISRAEL WAR

Alyssa, a UMass student who lived in Israel for a year, told Fox News Digital she was very disturbed by the pro-Palestinian supporters' rhetoric. She said some pro-Palestinian students cheered after someone said Hamas' terrorists broke down the barrier into Israel.

‘THIS ISN’T ABOUT LAND': AMERICAN IN ISRAEL DEFIANT AGAINST ‘BARBARIC’ HAMAS, DECLARES SHE'S ‘NEVER LEAVING’

"I know a lot of people who wanted to go to Israel to fight, and I would want to fight right now, frankly, looking at this is disgusting," Alyssa said.

A speaker at the event said the organizers "stand in full solidarity with Palestinians as they resist over 75 years of Israeli settler colonialism and apartheid."

"Resistance is justified when people are occupied," another speaker shouted. "What did you expect would happen when you besieged Gaza for all of these decades!"

Some Pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" – a chant that the Anti-Defamation League notes can be understood as a call for the elimination of Israel. Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine often use the chant as an anti-Israel rallying cry.

MAN CALLS PRO-ISRAEL PROTESTERS ‘NAZIS’ AND ‘PIGS’. WATCH:

Many of the students told Fox News Digital they don't feel safe on campus because of the violent, anti-Israel rhetoric heard at the protest.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t feel safe on campus right now," Donna said. "I’m just so worried for the safety of my people."

Olive waved her Israeli flag amid a sea of pro-Palestinian supporters marching around campus. The Jewish student said some opposing protesters tried to trip her.

"I don’t know what the semester is gonna be like for me here," Olive said. "I don’t feel safe at all."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.