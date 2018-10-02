PERSONAL FREEDOMS

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
My friend David Limbaugh has a new book out, “Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church,” in which he explores the Book of Acts and six of the Apostle Paul’s early epistles. This is his fourth Christian book, and I enjoyed it every bit as much as his first three.
Raw video: 7-year-old belts out impassioned version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at Minute Maid Park prior to a Houston Astros game.
If you’ve ever lost a loved one, then surely you know the aching emptiness of grief.
Before baring nearly all at some of the most exotic beaches in the world, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson spent her days in a humble Texas farm, where her parents – both U.S. Marines – forbade her from wearing spaghetti straps outside.
The father of a victim in the Parkland high school shooting blasted actress Alyssa Milano on Monday after she blamed the National Rifle Association for his daughter’s death.
American flag that braved the storm in North Carolina auctioned for over $10,000; Richard Neal, who flew the flag, and Mike Caruso, who won the bid, speak out on 'Fox & Friends.'