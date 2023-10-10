Jewish Democrat blasts 'Squad' members over calls to end Israel assistance: 'It sickens me'

FIRST ON FOX: A Jewish House Democrat blasted two members of the "Squad" over their calls to end assistance to Israel amid the country's war with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Fox News Digital obtained comments from New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer torching Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri over their comments following the outbreak of the war in Israel.

In their statements, Tlaib and Bush — both progressives — called for U.S. assistance to Israel to end amid the war.

PROGRESSIVE DEM SLAMS ‘REPREHENSIBLE AND REPULSIVE' RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL AFTER ’SQUAD' REMARKS

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, noted that two of his "colleagues called for America to end assistance to Israel, despite the countless images of Israeli children, women, men, and elderly, including Americans, murdered by radical Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists."

"Families were violently pulled from their homes as hostages," Gottheimer said. "This is a deliberate and coordinated terrorist attack, savagely targeting innocent civilians."

"It sickens me that while Israelis clean the blood of their family members shot in their homes, they believe Congress should strip U.S. funding to our democratic ally and allow innocent civilians to suffer," Gottheimer said.

The New Jersey Democrat is not the only member of his party torching Tlaib and Bush over their comments.

Their fellow progressive Democrat from New York, Rep. Ritchie Torres blasted the "Squad" pair over their comments calling for U.S. aid to Israel to cease.

Torres said the United States should have "unconditional" support for Israel amid its war with the terror group Hamas, a statement that contrasts remarks from two of his fellow House progressives.

"U.S. aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need," Torres said, according to Capitol Hill reporter Marc Rod. "Congress must act decisively to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself in the face of unprecedented terrorism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmaker continued, "Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive."

Neither Tlaib's nor Bush's offices immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed reporting.