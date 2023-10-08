Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Cory Booker, staff safe after sheltering in place in Jerusalem when Hamas attacked Israel: spokesperson

Booker, his staff in Jerusalem when Hamas launched rockets

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and hi staff safely departed Israel on Sunday, a day after being forced to shelter in place as Hamas launched a barrage of thousands of rockets in a deadly surprise attack on Israel, a spokesperson for the senator said.

"Senator Booker and accompanying staff were in Jerusalem when Hamas launched their attacks against Israel on Saturday, and sheltered in place for their safety," Maya Krishna-Rogers, a spokesperson for Booker, said in a statement. "We are grateful that Senator Booker and our colleagues were able to safely depart Israel earlier today."

Booker arrived in Israel on Friday for several days of planned meetings and to visit sites ahead of an Abraham Accords-focused N7 summit on regional economic integration in Tel Aviv, the statement said.

Booker was scheduled to speak at the event on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES: AT LEAST 600 DEAD, ISRAELI PM DECLARES ‘WAR’ AFTER HAMAS TERRORISTS LAUNCH MASSIVE ATTACK

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and his staff safely departed Israel earlier Sunday after having to shelter in place from incoming rockets launched by Hamas terrorists, a spokesperson for the senator said in a statement. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Booker also released a statement condemning Hamas' attack, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 600 Israelis and injured at least 2,000 more. Israeli forces are currently engaged in hostage rescue operations, and military officials have said they plan to "kill every terrorist in Israel."

"I emphatically condemn Hamas' horrific acts of violence, kidnapping and terror targeting Israeli families, children and other civilians in towns and cities across the nation of Israel. I stand with the people of Israel and the families of those who have lost loved ones," Booker said in a statement.

Booker serves as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

