Navy

US Navy moving warships, aircraft closer to Israel amid Hamas war

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says US military also providing Israel with 'additional equipment,' munitions

By Stephen Sorace , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
The U.S. Navy is moving warships and aircraft closer to Israel in the aftermath of an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas terrorists, a U.S. military official tells Fox News.

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Fox News in a statement that he directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean following detailed discussions with President Biden about the Hamas attack on Israel that has killed at least 600 Israelis.

The warships include the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

"In addition, the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," Austin said. "The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days."

USS Gerald R. Ford

The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, is being sent to the Eastern Mediterranean following detailed discussions with President Biden about the Hamas attack on Israel. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Lloyd said the U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required. 

"Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the material support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people," the statement said. "My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks."

USS Gerald R. Ford

The USS Gerald R. Ford is among the warships being sent to the Eastern Mediterranean following the Hamas terror attack in Israel. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

President Biden has aggressively affirmed Israel's right to defend itself in the wake of Saturday's surprise attack, which has so far killed at least 600 Israelis and wounded at least 2,000 more.

The Pentagon has not clarified whether it would use military force to assist Israel in the conflict. Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday, its first such declaration since 1973.

Fox News' Liz Friden contributed to this report.