Casualties, kidnapped and more numbers since Hamas' attack on Israel

Since the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists Saturday, hundreds of civilians, including babies, the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza.
A terror attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel claimed the lives of at least 260 concert-goers with many others kidnapped and injured. Those abducted — including American citizens — are still being held hostage in Gaza.
According to local Israeli outlet i24News, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers discovered a brutal scene of 40 dead babies, some decapitated at Kfar Aza, one of the communities Hamas terrorists invaded early Saturday morning.
"We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas," President Biden said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Below are the most recent numbers related to the war. Fox News Digital will continue to inform on fatalities, hostages, death toll and more as they are reported and confirmed by officials.
ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 1,00 ISRAELIS DEAD
- At least 1,000 Israelis have died
- At least 4,250 Palestinians are wounded
- At least 2,700 Israelis are injured
- At least 830 Palestinians have been killed
- At least 14 Americans are reported dead
- At least 150 soldiers and civilians are being held hostage in Gaza
- At least 4,500 rockets have been fired by Hamas terrorists
- At least 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found dead
- At least 260 died at the Tribe of Nova music festival
- At least 70 terrorists invaded Kfar Aza
- At least 200 Israelis were found dead in Kfar Aza
- At least 40 babies were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kfar Aza
- At least 30 missing persons have been located and rescued at a kibbutz
- The population of Gaza is 2,000,000,000
- The population of Israel is 9,795,000
- 72 hours of silence from President Joe Biden until he first addressed the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, October 10
- 4 days of war as of Tuesday, October 10