Casualties, kidnapped and more numbers since Hamas' attack on Israel

Fox News Digital will update this article when new information is reported and confirmed

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Since the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists Saturday, hundreds of civilians, including babies, the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza.

A terror attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel claimed the lives of at least 260 concert-goers with many others kidnapped and injured. Those abducted — including American citizens — are still being held hostage in Gaza.

According to local Israeli outlet i24News, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers discovered a brutal scene of 40 dead babies, some decapitated at Kfar Aza, one of the communities Hamas terrorists invaded early Saturday morning.

"We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas," President Biden said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Below are the most recent numbers related to the war. Fox News Digital will continue to inform on fatalities, hostages, death toll and more as they are reported and confirmed by officials.

  • Car on fire in street
    Image 1 of 5

    Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Israel defense force armored personnel carrier vehicle
    Image 2 of 5

    Israeli forces establish heavily armed control points along the border as Israel tightens measures by the army, police and other security forces after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Sderot, Israel over the weekend.  (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • A smoke rises and ball of fire over a buildings in Gaza City
    Image 3 of 5

    A smoke rises and ball of fire over a buildings in Gaza City on October 9, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. (Photo by Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 5

    A smoke rises over a buildings in Gaza City on October 9, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. (Photo by Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Israeli military vehicle near Gaza
    Image 5 of 5

    An Israeli soldier directs armoured vehicles heading towards the southern border with the Gaza strip on October 8, 2023 in Sderot, Israel. On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the largest surprise attack from Gaza in a generation, sending thousands of missiles and an unknown number of fighters by land, who shot and kidnapped Israelis in communities near the Gaza border. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 1,00 ISRAELIS DEAD

  1. At least 1,000 Israelis have died
  2. At least 4,250 Palestinians are wounded
  3. At least 2,700 Israelis are injured
  4. At least 830 Palestinians have been killed
  5. At least 14 Americans are reported dead
  6. At least 150 soldiers and civilians are being held hostage in Gaza
  7. At least 4,500 rockets have been fired by Hamas terrorists
  8. At least 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found dead
  9. At least 260 died at the Tribe of Nova music festival
  10. At least 70 terrorists invaded Kfar Aza
  11. At least 200 Israelis were found dead in Kfar Aza
  12. At least 40 babies were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kfar Aza
  13. At least 30 missing persons have been located and rescued at a kibbutz
  14. The population of Gaza is 2,000,000,000
  15. The population of Israel is 9,795,000
  16. 72 hours of silence from President Joe Biden until he first addressed the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, October 10
  17. 4 days of war as of Tuesday, October 10

