Israel recaptures areas near the Gaza Strip overrun by Hamas: report

All of Israel is under the control of the Israeli military, according to multiple reports.

Israeli forces recaptured areas near the Gaza Strip that had been overrun in a Hamas mass-infiltration over the weekend, Reuters reported. The Israeli Defense Force re-established control of communities but isolated clashes remain throughout the country, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, a former senior advisor to David Friedman, spoke to Fox News Monday morning from a bomb shelter, where he confirmed the IDF had recaptured the occupied areas.

On Monday, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the strikes and as fighting continues.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip," Gallant said at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba. "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed."

Gallant added: "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

The defense minister's comments echo the sentiments of Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who represents Israel at the United Nations, condemning the "savagery" of Hamas' forces, kidnapping children and separating families.

"These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes," he told reporters Sunday. "The era of reasoning with these savages is over. Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure, to completely erase it, so that such horrors are never committed again."

"Try to digest rutheless inhumanity seen images forever seared in my brain seeing blatant war crimes ... no words to describe such savagery," he added, waving graphic photos of Israeli residents.

"These animal-like terrorists gathered innocents into rooms .... as if stomping on insect, among them who endured the Nazis, survived the holocaust were taken into Gaza," Erdan continued.

And, "This is Israel's 9/11 ... and Israel will do everything to bring our sons and daughters back home."

He also called to "obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure."

Also on Monday, sirens could be heard ringing out in Jerusalem and across Israel. A large rocket barrage was also reported coming from the Gaza Strip into Israel, impacting Tel Aviv and other cities.

Previous Hamas attacks on Israel have impacted cities near the Gaza Strip including Netiv Haasara, Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Sderot, Kibbutz Be'eri, Ofakim, Kissufim, Kerem Shalom and others.

The war, which began early Saturday morning on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, has killed at least 1,100 people and left more than 2,000 wounded. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video on Saturday that Israel is "at war" and called for a massive military response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.