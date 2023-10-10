Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Biden shuns calls to de-escalate, vows US 'has Israel's back' as it prepares for ground war with Hamas

The president confirmed 14 Americans were killed and others are being held hostage in Gaza

Brandon Gillespie
Biden condemns Hamas' attack on Israel: 'This was an act of sheer evil' Video

Biden condemns Hamas' attack on Israel: 'This was an act of sheer evil'

President Biden says the U.S. stands with Israel, saying, 'There is no justification for terrorism.'

President Biden avoided any calls for de-escalation while addressing the nation Tuesday concerning the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking from the White House, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the president vowed that the U.S. "has Israel's back" as it prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip just days after Hamas militants crossed the border and slaughtered Israeli civilians, including women, children and babies.

"We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack," Biden said. 

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, right, in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people," he added.

Biden declared Israel had a "right" and a "duty" to respond to the attacks, and said the U.S. would "make sure" the country had would it needed to fight back, including keeping its Iron Dome missile defense system operational.

The president confirmed there were 14 Americans killed in the attacks, and that a number of others were being hostage in Gaza. He added that the U.S. would be working with Israeli counterparts to safely free them.

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP)

"Let there be no doubt, the United States has Israel’s back," Biden said. "We’re with Israel. Let’s make no mistake."

