Pyongyang media dismisses speculation of Hamas using North Korean weapons

North Korean media is pushing back against speculation that weapons manufactured in their country were used by Hamas.

Korean Central News Agency published a full-throated repudiation of military experts claiming evidence that North Korean weapons are in the hands of Hamas combatants during the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza.

"The U.S. administration's reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumor that 'North Korea's weapons' seemed to be used for the attack on Israel," wrote North Korean international affairs commentator Ri Kwang-song.

"It is nothing but a bid to shift the blame for the Middle East crisis caused by its wrong hegemonic policy onto a third country and thus evade the international criticism focused on the empire of evil," the piece continued.

Korean Central News Agency is a state-affiliated news outlet.

Earlier this week, experts raised concerns that North Korean weapons such as F-7 rocket-propelled grenades appear to be in the possession of Hamas terrorists.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a Thursday press conference that he could not comment on the alleged connection.

North Korea has maintained diplomatic relations with Palestinian leaders since 1966.

North Korea does not recognize Israel and in 1988 recognized Palestinian authorities as the legitimate government of all Israeli territories.

The hermit nation previously voiced support for Hamas against Israel following the initial terrorist attacks.

"A large scale armed conflict has occurred between Hamas of Palestine and Israel," read the Rodong Sinmun, a state-affiliated news outlet run by the Workers' Party of North Korea.

"The international community calls the conflict the consequence of Israel's ceaseless criminal actions against the people of Palestine," the report added.