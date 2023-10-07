Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel at War: See the photos, video of the attack and aftermath

Local media report that at least 100 people have been killed in the attack

By Peter Aitken , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
At least 100 killed in attack by Hamas in Israel Video

At least 100 killed in attack by Hamas in Israel

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst joined ‘Cavuto Live’ to report on the latest news emerging from Israel as the country declares war.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the region on Saturday in an attack the Islamist movement Hamas is taking responsibility for.

Pictures from the Associated Press and Israeli news agency TPS captured the full series of events, from the initial rocket attack out of Gaza to the aftermath, with Israeli emergency services fighting fires and helping victims reach hospitals for treatment. 

Israeli media reported that at least 100 people have so far been killed in the wide-ranging assault, while Gaza health officials say that 198 Palestinians have died in Israeli air strikes made in response to the Hamas attack. Hospitals are treating at least 561 wounded people, including 77 who were in critical condition, the Associated Press reported based on public statements and calls to hospitals. 

AT LEAST 100 DEAD AS HAMAS LAUNCHES UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON ISRAEL, NETANYAHU SAYS NATION IS ‘AT WAR’

  • rocket attack aftermath
    Smoke rises from an area near a power plant outside Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.   (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Rockets launched into Israel
    Rockets fire into Israel from Gaza Strip prompted an Israeli strike against targets in Gaza in response. (Photos Majdi Fathi/TPS)

  • Hamas rocket attack
    Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, October 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

  • Rocket barrage from Gaza Strip
    Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip infiltrated southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country on Saturday. (Photos Majdi Fathi/TPS)

Ambulance crews responded to areas around the Gaza Strip, and sirens sounded across Israel. Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva, the largest town in southern Israel, is treating 140 wounded, including 20 in serious and critical condition. Some of these wounded people are civilians. ﻿Another hospital in Ashkelon is treating 94 victims wounded in various conditions.

Adele Raemer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim in Israel, described how she locked herself in her own home as terrorists outside tried to break in.

"Since about 6:30 this morning, it's now 2 p.m., we've been under heavy rocket attack. And since, I would say 7 or 8, we've been told that our Kibbutz has been infiltrated by terrorists," Ramer says in a video interview to Israeli news agency TPS. 

EYEWITNESS TO HAMAS TERROR INVASION: ‘THIS IS WORSE THAN MY WORST NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’

  • Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel
    Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP)

  • Israeli firefighters extinguish fire
    Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, October 7, 2023. (AP)

  • Israeli man tries to fight fire
    Cars are on fire after being hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Israelis flee aftermath of missle attack
    Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

"They've been going door to door, knocking on the doors, trying to break in. They broke through the slats on my window. We're hunkering down and staying here and waiting for the army to come save us." 

Dozens of IDF fighter jets were seen delivering strikes to a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

In accordance with assessments by Israel's defense establishment, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has announced a "special security situation" in Israel’s homefront, within a 0-80 km radius from the Gaza Strip that enables the IDF to provide civilians with safety instructions and close relevant sites.

ISRAEL AMBASSADOR WARNS UN ‘CONTAMINATED’ BY ANTISEMITISM, SAYS PEACE WITH SAUDIS CAN ‘TRANSFORM’ REGION

  • Emergency personnel israel
    Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.  (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

  • Palestinians flee damaged kibbutz
    Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off guard on a major holiday.  (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)

  • Car on fire in streeet
    Cars burn after being hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country. Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

  • Gaza rocket remains
    A rocket from the Gaza Strip struck a street in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country. Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Today’s attack occurs after Sukkot, the fall Jewish holidays. Simchat Torah means "Rejoicing in Torah." This holiday celebrates the completion of the annual reading of the entire Torah together in synagogues across the country and the world. The final portion of the book of Deuteronomy is read, then the annual cycle of Torah readings begins again with Genesis.

It is a joyous holiday often celebrated with dancing and singing. Simchat Torah is one of the few times each year that all scrolls are taken out of the ark that houses them. This year, the combined holiday started on the evening of October 6 and will conclude after sunset on October 8th.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 