Israel

IDF seized weapons cache, supplies from Hamas during terror group's attack on Israel

The confiscated weapons account for 20% of the ones used to kill Israelis, the IDF said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
The amount of rockets this past week has been unimaginable: Aviad Arik Herman Video

Aviad Arik Herman tells 'Sunday Night In America' about the 'chaotic' terrorist attack in Israel. 

Israel Defense Forces confiscated a large cache of weapons and supplies from Hamas terrorists amid the attack against Israel, the group announced Sunday.

The weaponry removed from Hamas' possession included rockets, grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and ammunition. The IDF pointed to labels on the weaponry that it says show the materials were produced by Hamas.

The seized weapons account for just 20% of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis, the IDF wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All the confiscated weapons were used in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, according to the IDF.

BLINKEN SAYS HAMAS TO BLAME FOR FOREIGN NATIONALS NOT BEING ABLE TO LEAVE GAZA; EGYPT READY TO HELP

Weapons confiscated by IDF

IDF confiscated weapons, including rockets, grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and ammunition, from Hamas terrorists. (Fox News/Yaniv Turgeman)

"In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza," the IDF added.

More than 3,600 people have been killed since Hamas launched its largest attack against the Jewish State in decades, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.

VATICAN OFFERS TO MEDIATE ISRAEL-GAZA CONFLICT, NEGOTIATE HOSTAGE RELEASE

Weapons seized from Hamas by the IDF

IDF says the weapons seized from Hamas account for 20% of the ones used to kill Israelis. (Fox News/Yaniv Turgeman)

The IDF said the large quantity of medical equipment, food and other supplies found in Hamas' possession is evidence that the terror group was prepared for a long-term conflict.

Hundreds of documents and certificates, and hundreds of cell phones, other forms of communication and cameras used by Hamas have also been confiscated.