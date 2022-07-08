Read more primary coverage from Fox News:





Former President Trump's clout in Alabama was tested Tuesday in Alabama, as Trump-endorsed Katie Britt won against Rep. Mo Brooks -- who lost Trump's endorsement -- for the GOP nomination for Senate.





But Trump's endorsement failed to help Georgia candidate Mike Collins, who had Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's backing, bested Trump-endorsed Vernon Jones in the 10th Congressional District runoff. And Trump-endorsed Mike Evans lost to Rich McCormick in the race for the 6th Congressional District.





