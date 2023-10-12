White House negotiates combined aid to Israel and Ukraine with Senate

The White House had an unclassified briefing with members of Congress this week about potentially adding aid to Israel in a package with Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

A source told Fox News Digital senior officials in the administration briefed the upper chamber on a phone call that it would like to see a "mega package" of aid to both nations, as well for Taiwan, border security and a nonprofit security program to protect houses of worship like synagogues, mosques and churches.

But the Senate is out on recess until next week, and the House is frozen without a leader after it voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week. Negotiations in the upper chamber are more likely to go public next week since the temporary spending patch for the government expires Nov. 17. The current spending deal does not include any additional assistance to Ukraine.

While talks behind closed doors began this week, the Biden administration has not publicly asked Congress for a funding package for Israel, which would mainly replenish its weaponry and strengthen its Iron Dome defense. The administration did not put a figure on the supplemental package the White House is seeking.

One source familiar with the talks said congressional members "brought up what Israel might need" and "asked the (administration) their plans." The administration outlined three areas for Israeli military support: precision-guided munitions, artillery and air defense, also known as the Iron Dome.

According to another GOP aide, there is more bipartisan support for aid to Israel in both chambers compared to those who are supportive of sending more aid to the Eastern European nation. Ukraine has already received upward of $100 billion from the federal government to aid in its defense against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

The difference between the two regions, one GOP aide said, is that Ukraine needs much more support on a "ground zero" scale, whereas Israel is already an established nation that will likely need a much smaller funding amount to support its fight against Hamas.

The Islamic militant terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday. An estimated 1,200 Israelis have been killed and thousands more have been wounded. At least 25 Americans are dead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Thursday.

"People are gonna grumble, but they're gonna vote for it," a source familiar with the negotiations said.

The controversial package currently in negotiations will likely tee up legislation brought to the floor when the Senate returns.

One Republican senator's aide said the lawmaker "would need to see what the details are" before supporting a dual Ukraine-Israel package.

"Too speculative at this point," the aide said.

While on recess, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers, took a congressional delegation on a trip to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing Monday to iron out relations between the U.S. and the communist nation. That trip was cut short and lawmakers returned Thursday evening with bloodshed continuing in Israel.