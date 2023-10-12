Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel in show of solidarity following Hamas terrorist attacks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel Thursday morning as a show of support for the longtime ally following Hamas' terrorist attacks on the country on Saturday.

Blinken was greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and other officials after departing the plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, which is on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Deputy Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Steve Gillen also traveled to Israel with Blinken to prioritize the mission to urge Hamas to release all hostages immediately.

Blinken will meet with senior Israeli officials and "reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms," a statement from his office said Tuesday.

" The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel," the statement said. " He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself."

According to the Secretary of State website, Blinken is also scheduled to travel to Jordan before his scheduled departure on Friday, Oct. 13.

Israel has launched a counteroffensive and bombarded the Gaza Strip , which is controlled by Hamas, with airstrikes in what many believe will precede a ground operation.

In addition to military aid, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group was moving to the Eastern Mediterranean was moving to the Mediterranean to reinforce deterrence in the region.

