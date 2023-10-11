Expand / Collapse search
Israel

US ammo arrives in Israel ahead of expected ground operation in Gaza

Concern of multifront war increases after anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
American ammo arrives in Israel ahead of expected ground operation in Gaza

Munitions from the United States arrived in Israel on Tuesday, ahead of expected ground operation in Gaza. A war between Israel and Hamas started Saturday following Hamas' terror attacks on Israel. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

The first plane carrying U.S. ammunition landed in Israel Tuesday evening, Israeli officials said, as the country amassed tanks near the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground operation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the armaments, which arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, "are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios."

The IDF did not disclose what types of weapons or military equipment it received. This equipment was brought to Israel through a joint operation overseen by the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Production and Procurement, the U.S. Procurement Mission and the International Transportation Unit within Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The Biden administration announced the delivery of the U.S. munitions to Israel this week as the country wages war against Hamas terrorist fighters following Saturday's terror attacks that left more than 1,200 people in Israel, including 155 soldiers, dead.

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, MORE THAN 1,200 ISRAELIS DEAD

Rockets in the air

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas raged on Oct. 8 with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were "embarking on a long and difficult war." (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

While defending Israel's border with Gaza, Israeli officials have said Lebanese Hezbollah fighters have carried out cross-border attacks in northern Israel.

President Biden addressed the five-day war during a televised speech on Tuesday, when he said the U.S. stands unequivocally with Israel.

Biden condemns Hamas' attack on Israel: 'This was an act of sheer evil' Video

"We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel," Biden said. "We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack."

The president added, "There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination."

Israeli army vehicles on road in southern Israel

Israeli army vehicles move near the Israeli Gaza border in southern Israel on Monday. (AP/Oren Ziv)

"Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people," he added. "We reject this terrorism."

AT LEAST 40 BABIES, SOME BEHEADED, FOUND BY ISRAEL SOLDIERS IN HAMAS-ATTACKED VILLAGE

Biden declared that Israel has a "right" and a "duty" to respond to the attacks and said the U.S. will "make sure" the country has what it needs to fight back, including keeping its Iron Dome missile defense system operational.

"Let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back," Biden said. "We’re with Israel. Let’s make no mistake."

Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers take a break as they hold a position along the Israel-Gaza border on Oct. 11, 2023. Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group. The death toll in Israel has surged above 1,000 following the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 900 people killed so far. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth tasked Congress with passing more funding for weapons and military aid to be delivered to Israel.

"The intent is to lean forward in support of Israel," Wormuth said. "But in particular with munitions and the ability to support Israel and Ukraine simultaneously, additional funding is needed to increase our capacity to expand production and then also pay for the munitions themselves."

Israeli tank

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct. 11, 2023. Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The war, which has claimed more than 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate with a potential ground invasion into the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, the health ministry says some 950 have been killed and 5,000 injured. 

As of Tuesday, the Gaza Strip was nearly out of electricity following Israel blockading the territory from receiving additional food, water or fuel.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.