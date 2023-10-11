US ammo arrives in Israel ahead of expected ground operation in Gaza

The first plane carrying U.S. ammunition landed in Israel Tuesday evening, Israeli officials said, as the country amassed tanks near the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground operation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the armaments, which arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, "are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios."

The IDF did not disclose what types of weapons or military equipment it received. This equipment was brought to Israel through a joint operation overseen by the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Production and Procurement, the U.S. Procurement Mission and the International Transportation Unit within Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The Biden administration announced the delivery of the U.S. munitions to Israel this week as the country wages war against Hamas terrorist fighters following Saturday's terror attacks that left more than 1,200 people in Israel, including 155 soldiers, dead.

While defending Israel's border with Gaza, Israeli officials have said Lebanese Hezbollah fighters have carried out cross-border attacks in northern Israel.

President Biden addressed the five-day war during a televised speech on Tuesday, when he said the U.S. stands unequivocally with Israel.

"We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel," Biden said. "We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack."

The president added, "There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination."

"Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people," he added. "We reject this terrorism."

Biden declared that Israel has a "right" and a "duty" to respond to the attacks and said the U.S. will "make sure" the country has what it needs to fight back, including keeping its Iron Dome missile defense system operational.

"Let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back," Biden said. "We’re with Israel. Let’s make no mistake."

Earlier this week, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth tasked Congress with passing more funding for weapons and military aid to be delivered to Israel.

"The intent is to lean forward in support of Israel," Wormuth said. "But in particular with munitions and the ability to support Israel and Ukraine simultaneously, additional funding is needed to increase our capacity to expand production and then also pay for the munitions themselves."

The war, which has claimed more than 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate with a potential ground invasion into the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, the health ministry says some 950 have been killed and 5,000 injured.

As of Tuesday, the Gaza Strip was nearly out of electricity following Israel blockading the territory from receiving additional food, water or fuel.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.