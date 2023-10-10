Expand / Collapse search
Israel ambassador slams UN council's statement criticizing Israel: 'How many murdered Jews does it take?'

Erdan said that the HRC 'lost its moral compass'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan rebuked recent statements on the Hamas terrorist attacks from the Human Rights Council and its commissioner, calling them "false" and "immoral."

A seemingly anti-Israel statement from the HRC was delivered by Ambassador Zaman Mehdi from Pakistan on Monday.

"On behalf of the IOC member states, we express our deep concerns over the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere," Mehdi said. "Regrettably, this huge loss of lives and unabated violence is a sad reminder of more than seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for the international law, including UNESCO resolutions."

In a Tuesday statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for both the IDF and Hamas to "respect international humanitarian law" and defuse tensions. He also criticized Israel's "full seige" of Gaza.

Erdan speaking at UN

Israel's Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan speaks to reporters during a stakeout before the United Nations Security Council on October 8, 2023 in New York City.  (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

"They must immediately cease attacks targeting civilians and attacks expected to cause disproportionate death and injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects," Turk said.

Speaking to Turk, Erdan said that the HRC had "lost its moral compass."

"Israel just suffered the gravest human rights atrocity since the Holocaust," Erdan said. "How many dead Jews does it take to justify a proportionate response against a genocidal terror organization? Is it 1,000? Six million? Maybe it’s 10 million - the population of Israel? This is, after all, Hamas’ publicly declared goal. So I ask you, how many murdered Jews does it take for you to support Israel’s right to self defense?"

Erdan also added that Israel will "continue to protect itself" and that the HRC has been making "false, immoral comparisons."

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP)

"The world cannot accept such a distorted moral standard that sadly guarantees that these atrocities will continue," the ambassador concluded. "We will obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure!"

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.