Detroit Lions

Lions' Alex Anzalone makes plea to Biden as parents among those trapped in Israel

Anzalone wrote on X, 'please get my parents home,' and tagged the POTUS' account

Ryan Gaydos

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone played Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a heavy heart.

Anzalone’s parents are part of a group that is stuck in Israel as Hamas launched an attack on the nation. Sal and Judy Anzalone are included in a 53-person group from First Naples Church in Naples, Florida, that are now trying to find their way back to the U.S. amid the chaos.

Alex Anzalone on the sideline

Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions smiles on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The group is scheduled to leave the country from Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to The Detroit News.

"It’s hard," Anzalone told the outlet after the game. "(It's) really all I’ve been thinking about."

After the big win, Anzalone made a public plea to President Biden.

"My parents are in this group. Please get my parents home… @POTUS," he wrote on X in response to Rep. Byron Donalds’ appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Alex Anzalone gets the crowd involved

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone waves at fans before a play during the second half of the Lions' 42-24 win on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Ford Field. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Donalds said 53 members of his constituency were in Jerusalem.

"We must provide as much assistance as possible to get our people home," the Republican congressman from Florida wrote on X. "Let me be VERY CLEAR with Hamas: Touch an American’s head & see what happens.

"This needs to be the Biden admin position too."

The church's pastor, Alan Brumback, posted an update on Facebook on Saturday.

"We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem," he wrote. "Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible. We are trusting in the Lord and we know that God’s got this."

Attacks on Israel

Israeli air attacks on Gaza continue. Flames and smoke rose from the area as a result of the attack on the Gaza. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

At least 1,100 people have died since Hamas terrorists launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border. Israel responded by declaring war on the Iran-backed group.

