Israeli embassy worker stabbed in China by foreign national, authorities say

An Israeli embassy employee was stabbed outside his workplace in China on Friday, according to Chinese and Israeli authorities.

The 50-year-old man, described as a family member of an Israeli diplomat, was attacked upon exiting the Beijing embassy.

"The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition," the Israeli government said in a statement.

Beijing police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing, whom they describe as a 53-year-old foreigner.

China has been tepid in taking sides following the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel.

Israeli officials complained that there was "no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza."

The Israeli statement continued, "The Chinese announcements do not contain any element of Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens, a fundamental right of any sovereign country that was attacked in an unprecedented manner and with cruelty that has no place in human society."

China gave little ground in response to Israel's complaints, offering a simple reaffirmation towards de-escalation and peace in the region.

"China will continue to work unremittingly for de-escalation of the situation and the resumption of peace talks," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

No motive has been offered for the attack yet, and it is unknown if there were political considerations in the assault.

More than 2,400 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in the Middle East since terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday morning.

As of Thursday morning, Israel Defense Forces said more than 1,200 Israelis are dead and at least 3,000 are wounded.