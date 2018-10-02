This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The State Department has started enforcing a new directive from the Trump administration that restricts visas for the same-sex partners of diplomats and other staff of U.S.-based international organizations like the United Nations.
The U.S government announced on Friday that the U.S. consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra is being temporarily closed amid violence, including a rocket fire aimed at the consulate, by the Iranian-backed militias.
A suspect has been detained in connection with the mysterious death of an American diplomat inside his Madagascar residence late last week, the U.S. State Department revealed Monday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down with Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Trump administration efforts to denuclearize North Korea and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in an interview with Rich Edson.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is work to be done before a second meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un; Rich Edson reports from the State Department.
South Korea President Moon, returning from a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, says Kim wants to meet with the U.S. soon; Greg Palkot reports on the talks.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his predecessor John Kerry “can’t seem to get off the stage,” as he once again blasted the former Obama administration on Wednesday for holding meetings with Iranian officials and for seeking to “undermine what President Trump is trying to achieve.”
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is drawing criticism over curtains in her official residence costing nearly $53,000 -- purchased amid deep budget cuts in the State Department. Trouble is, the purchase was approved in 2016, under the Obama administration.