FOREIGN POLICY

The State Department has started enforcing a new directive from the Trump administration that restricts visas for the same-sex partners of diplomats and other staff of U.S.-based international organizations like the United Nations.
U.S. ambassador to Germany goes on 'Fox News @ Night' to address the new trade deal, Iran and Kavanaugh's grueling confirmation process.
President Trump on Monday announced a hard-fought trade pact with Canada and Mexico meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the deal would bring a "new dawn" for American auto workers.
Despite seventeen years of war with no apparent victory in sight for the U.S-led effort, the chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, insists that the Trump administration renewed approach to the stalemate conflict “is working.”
President Trump urged nations to isolate Iran during UN speech; Walid Phares shares insight on 'America's News HQ.'
Trump talks military spending at rally after delivering a speech to the United Nations; Jonathan Wachtel weighs in on 'America's News HQ.'
The U.S government announced on Friday that the U.S. consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra is being temporarily closed amid violence, including a rocket fire aimed at the consulate, by the Iranian-backed militias.
Nikki Haley greeted Venezuelan protesters outside the United Nations demonstrating against the country’s authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, telling them that the Trump administration has their backs.
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses protesters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.