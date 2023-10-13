Schumer to lead delegation of bipartisan lawmakers to Israel this weekend

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Israel this weekend, according to his office.

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest ranking Jewish elected official in the United States history, will be leading a bipartisan [Congressional Member Delegation] CODEL to Israel this weekend to show the United States’ unwavering support for Israel," a spokesperson for the majority leader said in a statement.

HAMAS' ‘DAY OF RAGE' DRAWS HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN MAJOR AMERICAN CITIES, ATTENTION FROM THE FBI

Schumer will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s emergency war cabinet, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"Sen. Schumer will discuss what resources the United States can provide to support Israel on all fronts," the spokesperson said.

NETANYAHU SAYS 'HAMAS IS ISIS' AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

The trip comes as hundreds of civilians, including babies and the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the nation last Saturday. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza this week.

The Senate, which will return from recess next week, will also have to work through a supplemental package that includes aid to Israel, possibly coupled with Ukraine and border security, sources familiar told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN SAYS US COMMITMENT TO ISRAELI 'SECURITY AND THE SAFETY OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE' IS 'UNSHAKABLE'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A hearing to nominate attorney and former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to the ambassadorship to Israel will also take place in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week.