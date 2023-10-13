Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Schumer to lead delegation of bipartisan lawmakers to Israel this weekend

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers to show America's 'unwavering support for Israel'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Israel readies for perilous ground invasion Video

Israel readies for perilous ground invasion

'America's Newsroom' anchor Bill Hemmer details the ongoing developments in Israel ahead of a ground invasion of Gaza. Former DHS adviser Fran Townsend provides analysis. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Israel this weekend, according to his office.

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest ranking Jewish elected official in the United States history, will be leading a bipartisan [Congressional Member Delegation] CODEL to Israel this weekend to show the United States’ unwavering support for Israel," a spokesperson for the majority leader said in a statement.

HAMAS' ‘DAY OF RAGE' DRAWS HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN MAJOR AMERICAN CITIES, ATTENTION FROM THE FBI

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer listens to a question at a news conference on Oct. 9, 2023 in Beijing. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Schumer will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s emergency war cabinet, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"Sen. Schumer will discuss what resources the United States can provide to support Israel on all fronts," the spokesperson said.

NETANYAHU SAYS 'HAMAS IS ISIS' AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

Strike on Ashkelon, Israel causes car fire

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Monday. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

The trip comes as hundreds of civilians, including babies and the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the nation last Saturday. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza this week.

The Senate, which will return from recess next week, will also have to work through a supplemental package that includes aid to Israel, possibly coupled with Ukraine and border security, sources familiar told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN SAYS US COMMITMENT TO ISRAELI 'SECURITY AND THE SAFETY OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE' IS 'UNSHAKABLE'

Netanyahu speaking at podium

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 19, 2021. (SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A hearing to nominate attorney and former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to the ambassadorship to Israel will also take place in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics