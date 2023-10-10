Biden can't even mention the ultimate perpetrator of this attack: Marc Thiessen

Former Bush 43 chief speechwriter Marc Thiessen reacts to President Biden’s response to the war in Israel on "The Story."

MARC THIESSEN: I can't believe we waited two days for that. He gave that entire statement and didn't mention Iran once. Not once. Let's be clear. Hamas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Iranian regime. Iran arms them. Iran funds them. Iran trains them. They could not carry out an attack like this without the arms, training and support of the Iranian regime, putting aside any question of the coordination of this specific attack.

Som this is an Iranian attack that has resulted now in the death of 14 Americans and 20 are missing. When Donald Trump was president, he drew a red line with Iran . He said, if you touch the hair of a single hair on the head of an American citizen, we will respond militarily and we do not draw any distinction between you and your terrorist proxies and when Iran crossed that red line, when one of their militias in Iraq killed an American citizen and set fire to our embassy, he killed Qassem Soleimani and he warned the Iranian regime, if you retaliate, the next strike will be in Iran and they backed down because that's what bullies do when they back down.

Joe Biden can't even mention the ultimate perpetrator of the attack that now killed 14 Americans. That was over one dead American. 14 dead Americans at the hands of a terrorist group that is completely controlled and operated by the Iranian regime. Iran needs to pay a price for this or they're going to be emboldened and are going to do more and he needs ... to put a cost on the Iranian regime for what they did.