Protesters face off near Harvard, man calls pro-Israel demonstrators ‘Nazis’ and ‘pigs’

Anti-Israel demonstrators faced off with counter-protesters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday, with one man calling the pro-Israel side "Nazis" and "pigs."

"Animals, animals, you pigs, animals, Nazis, Nazis, Nazis," the man wearing a keffiyeh with Palestinian colors shouted at the Israel flag-carrying counter-protests across the street.

The demonstration was held at Cambridge City Hall, half a mile away from Harvard University where more than two dozen student organizations declared Saturday that Israel is "entirely responsible" for the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Pro-Palestinian protests took place in several U.S. major cities following Hamas' deadly attack over the weekend, which included kidnapping children and families. Rockets continue to be fired from Gaza, and Israeli Defense Forces are striking Hamas targets with warplanes. More than 1,600 people have been killed in the war, including around 1,000 people in Israel.

The event — attended by hundreds — was advertised through a flyer containing the text "LONG LIVE PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE" and "VICTORY IS OURS."

Counter-protesters hurled insults of their own, calling the anti-Israel demonstrators "terrorists" and chanting "cowards."

"Why are you killing kids and women?" an Israeli protester asked the pro-Palestine side through a microphone with a speaker. "Why don’t you fight against the military. Let’s see how brave you are."

"You’re so brave over here with your Starbucks. You’re so brave over here at MIT" she added. "What did you do for your people in Gaza? You support Hamas, you all support Hamas!"

Police at some points had to hold demonstrators back as aggressive protesters approached the opposing side.

"I want to do peace," one Israeli counter-protesters shouted. "I want to live in a nation. You don’t want to live in a nation? You want to fight, you want to kill, you want to be a terrorist?"

In response to anti-Israel protesters' "Free, Free Palestine" chants, the pro-Israel side responded with "rape is not resistance." Anti-Israel demonstrators were also seen in Fox News footage stomping on an American flag .

"Who are they to point the finger when they've been justifying the brutal treatment of Palestinians since 1948," the man on the flag said, referring to the year Israel was founded. "One million Palestinians were kicked off their land with the founding of Israel, and it's been torture ever since."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that Israel is at war with Hamas.

"Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war," the leader of the Jewish state said. "It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.