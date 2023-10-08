Harvard student organizations claim Israel 'entirely responsible' for Gaza attacks

More than two dozen Harvard student organizations declared in a statement on Saturday that Israel was "entirely responsible" for the violence occurring in its war against Gaza.

Iranian-backed Hamas soldiers launched a series of deadly attacks across southern Israel, which has since ignited into a war leaving over 1,100 people dead and thousands more injured. The number of Israeli civilians and soldiers that were taken hostage is still unknown.

Shortly after the attacks, Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups released its statement signed by 27 different organizations that blamed Israel entirely for the attacks and voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza.

"We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence," the statement began.

It continued, "Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence."

Among the groups listed in the statement included the Harvard Islamic Society, the Harvard Jews for Liberation, the Society of Arab Students and the Harvard Divinity School Muslim Association.

The statement also attacked the "apartheid regime" in Israel that has forced Palestinians into "colonial retaliation" and called on action to protect them.

"The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden," it read.

The statement, concluded, "Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee for a comment.

Harvard professor emeritus Laurence Tribe also recently received backlash after initially posting a conspiracy theory regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the attack.

"Is Netanyahu wagging the dog of war to take attention away from his own war on the independent judiciary? Can anyone put that past him?" he wrote on X. He later deleted the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tribe for comment, and he responded with this explanation: "I sent the tweet in response to Netanyahu’s reported comments before I saw the news of what Hamas had actually done, at which point I immediately deleted the tweet as a clearly premature, ill-informed and inappropriate response to incomplete information."

He added, "I obviously condemn Hamas’s terrorist attacks and unthinkable atrocities against the Israeli people, including the murder and abduction of civilians, in the strongest possible terms and fully support Israel’s right of self-defense, notwithstanding my long-standing condemnation of the Israeli occupation of Gaza and its activities in the West Bank."

