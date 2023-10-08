Expand / Collapse search
Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, critic of Israel, silent on Hamas terror attacks as Israeli death toll climbs over 600

Tlaib yet to respond to Hamas attack on Israel as of Sunday morning

By Stephen Sorace , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Danny Danon: We're dealing with a new form of ISIS at Israel's southern border Video

Danny Danon: We're dealing with a new form of ISIS at Israel's southern border

Member of Israel's Knesset Danny Danon says we are determined to fight back and win after the deadly surprise attack on the Jewish state on 'One Nation.' 

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken critic of Israel, has remained silent on Saturday’s unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that has killed at least 600 Israelis and prompted Israel to officially declare war for the first time since 1973.

Tlaib's office has not released a statement and the typically vocal lawmaker has not posted on social media in the nearly 24 hours since the attack began. 

Tlaib has routinely accused Israel of committing "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians and argues that Israel is an "apartheid state."

"Speaker McCarthy wants to rewrite history but the apartheid state of Israel was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians," Tlaib wrote on social media in May. "75 years later, the Nakba continues to this day."

ISRAEL DECLARES WAR AFTER HAMAS SURPRISE ATTACK, LAUNCHES RETALIATORY AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has previously been critical of Israel. Tlaib has yet to respond following the Hamas terror attacks on Israel as of early Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tlaib's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have also been heavily critical of Israel in the past. They called for a "ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas on Saturday.

damage in Tel Aviv, Israel

Cars and a building are seen after a m a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Moti Milrod)

Israel's security cabinet officially declared war Saturday night after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise barrage of thousands of rockets into southern Israel, according to the Times of Israel. It is Israel's first declaration of war since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

HEZBOLLAH WATCHES ON AS GAZA WAR SPARKS FEAR OF ADDITIONAL FRONT FOR ISRAEL TO DEFEND

The Hamas incursion killed at least 600 Israelis and wounded at least 2,000 more.

Israeli witness Robby Berman describes Hamas terrorist attacks: 'Huge military and intelligence failure' Video

Israeli forces have launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, striking 426 targets and leveling residential buildings to the ground. Israeli military also traded fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in the north, which has raised fears of a broader conflict.

Among the 313 killed in Gaza were 20 children, and close to 2,000 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

