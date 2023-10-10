First plane carrying US armaments arrives in Israel; key part of 'regional security and stability,' IDF says

The first plane carrying U.S. armaments landed in Israel sometime Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The Biden administration began delivering munitions to Israel this week as the country wages war with Hamas terrorist fighters.

The armaments "are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios," the IDF said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period," the IDF said. "Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability."

The weapons arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. The IDF did not disclose what types of weapons or military equipment it received.

On Monday, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Congress would need to pass more funding for weapons and military aid to be delivered to both Israel and Ukraine, which has received billions in military assistance amid its war with Russia.

"The intent is to lean forward in support of Israel," Wormuth said. "But in particular with munitions and the ability to support Israel and Ukraine simultaneously, additional funding is needed to increase our capacity to expand production and then also pay for the munitions themselves."

Israel has launched numerous airstrikes against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip following the terror group's surprise multi-prong attack by land, sea and air on Saturday.

In addition to Hamas, Israeli forces have responded to attacks on a second front in the north from Lebanon-based Hezbollah .

On Tuesday, the IDF said its soldiers were responding with artillery and mortar shells after rockets or artillery of some sort from neighboring Syria landed in Israel.

"A number of launches from Syria aimed at Israel were identified a short while ago," the IDF posted on X, formally known as Twitter. "Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas.