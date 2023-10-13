Pro-Palestinian activists were told not to engage with media during demonstration, but some defied the order

The leaders of a pro-Palestinian rally held at the University of Virginia on Thursday did not want to reveal their identities and discouraged the event attendees from speaking with the media, despite claiming to be Gaza advocates.

"The press here, you guys can all see them, we strongly discourage speaking to them," the masked student organizer hosting the event said. "We would really strongly ask you not identify anyone, especially if you know any of the leaders of this event. Please don't identify them to the press or to anyone else."

Members of the Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Virginia, which organized the event, distributed papers asking the press to "not approach students or organizers for comment." Another Students for Justice in Palestine event held Tuesday at George Washington University similarly discouraged attendees from engaging with reporters.

Nearly all the students at the event, including the organizers, declined repeated requests for comment. However, despite the organizers' attempts to stifle dialogue with the media, some attendees spoke with Fox News Digital.

"My biggest hope is that they manage to overthrow the government of Israel," Alex, a University of Virginia alumni who attended the event, told Fox News Digital. "It's nice to see them making a push against Israel."

Alex did not specify whether she was referring to Palestinians or Hamas terrorists. However, when asked about Hamas' attacks in Israel on Saturday, they responded, "it's great that they're making a move against the IDF."

"There's been a lot of accusations of various atrocities, which I take with a grain of salt," Alex continued. "Only one side has the power to stop the violence, and it's Israel."

Hundreds of Israeli civilians, including children and the elderly, have been killed, wounded or captured since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday. In response, Israel declared war against Hamas and has launched retaliatory strikes against in Gaza .

There have been at least 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed in the conflict and at least 3,000 Israelis wounded. Israel Defense Forces counterattacks have led to at least 1,417 Palestinians and Hamas terrorist deaths and 6,200 wounded Palestinians.

"If we start kind of being more critical of the Israelis and their policies of apartheid, then that's the end goal," Jacob, a student at the university, told Fox News Digital. He hoped that his activism would change U.S. lawmakers' views that "Israel can do whatever they want without any repercussions."

At least 27 Americans have been reported dead since the start of the war.

Some in attendance were not on board with the organizer's message.

"I disagree with almost everything," Charles, a former college administrator, said. "I don't think they addressed many of the issues or have a true historical perspective."

"They never even mentioned in passing what happened on Saturday," he continued.

One woman, Kathleen, brought signs denouncing the murder of children.

"The answers aren't rape, murder and abduction of women," she said. "There's no way that you can politically contextualize burning babies alive."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.