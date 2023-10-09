Blinken deletes social media post calling for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to social media Sunday regarding Hamas' deadly strikes on Israel, but one post was taken down following some online backlash.

"Turkish Foreign Minister @HakanFidan and I spoke further on Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. I encouraged Türkiye’s advocacy for a cease-fire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas immediately," read Blinken’s post on X, formerly Twitter, according to the New York Post.

Pandemonium broke out over the internet while the post was up.

"The Biden Administration is showing its true colors. Once Israel indicated it was going on offense into Gaza, Blinken encourage a cease-fire," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., tweeted in response with a screenshot of the now-deleted post.

NETANYAHU TELLS BIDEN 'WE HAVE TO GO IN' TO GAZA FOLLOWING HAMAS ATTACKS: REPORT

"Anyone demanding Israel not ‘escalate’ or calling for a ‘cease-fire’ is either out of touch with this unfortunate reality or sympathizes with Hamas," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted.

"It seems that US Secretary of State #Blinken deleted yesterday’s tweet where he ‘encouraged’ Hamas-supporting Turkey arranging a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. Are there any actual adults in charge in Foggy Bottom? #IsraelUnderAttack," retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez said.

The State Department said nine Americans have been killed so far in the attacks by Hamas, which began on Saturday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department regarding Blinken's tweet, but they did not go on record with a comment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also responded to the violence in Israel with a call for a cease-fire.

"Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine. I condemn Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is needed urgently to save lives," a statement released Saturday on X said.

LIVE UPDATES: HAMAS ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israeli media is reporting Monday that at least 800 Israelis have been killed, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health is reporting more than 550 deaths in the Gaza Strip.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.