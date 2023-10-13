Dave Portnoy 'impressed' by GOP hopeful Nikki Haley: 'I am a huge fan of hers'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy heaped praise on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley Friday, revealing that he is a "huge fan of hers."

The former U.N. ambassador has been outspoken with her support for Israel this week after Saturday's attacks by Hamas, urging for the terrorist group's elimination by the Israeli government.

"What I want the American people to remember is we've seen the images and as horrific as they are and as heartbreaking as all of this is, we are saying right now eliminate Hamas," Haley told FOX News' Sean Hannity on Thursday.

"I can tell you because it happened all the time at the U.N. When they start that ground game, when Israel starts to move in to eliminate Hamas further, you're gonna have all these other countries and you're gonna have Americans say, ‘You need to show constraint, you need to be able to pull back.’ No, they need to eliminate Hamas."

"We are supporting Israel now because they've been hit, but the more important part is we have to support them when they hit back as well. Don't tell them to stop," Haley continued. "They saw too much death. They saw too much destruction, and Hamas will do it again. We have to eliminate them regardless of how they try and intimidate us."

Portnoy agreed with Haley's message.

"Everytime @NikkiHaley speaks I become more impressed by her," Portnoy reacted on X, formerly Twitter. "I am a huge fan of hers and she is 100% dead on here."

Portnoy isn't the only media figure who's taken a liking to the former South Carolina governor.

Last month, "The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God said Republicans should "clear the field" for Haley following her performance at the second GOP debate.

Charlamagne also hailed Haley for her stance on mandating cognitive tests for aging elected officials, referring to the Senate as "the most privileged nursing home in the country" and calling for term limits.

"Nikki is absolutely right. She ain’t say one damn thing wrong," Charlamagne said. "I’ll stop her when she stops telling the truth. We need term limits, and, you know, if you are going to stay in, you definitely need mental competency tests over the age of whatever."

Haley has seen a recent surge in the polls following the first two Republican debates. In the latest FOX News poll released this week, Haley placed third with 10% support among primary voters behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 13% and former President Donald Trump, who maintains a commanding lead with 59%.

The FOX News poll also shows Haley having the best advantage over President Biden in potential head-to-head matchups. Haley leads Biden by 4 points while DeSantis has a 2-point advantage over the Democrat incumbent and Trump is down 1 point against his former 2020 rival.

