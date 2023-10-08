Rep. Goldman and family sheltered from Hamas rocket fire while in Israel for Bar Mitzvah

New York Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat, was visiting Israel over the weekend when he and his family were forced to shelter in a hotel from rocket fire launched by Hamas terrorists as part of a surprise attack on the country.

The congressman was in Israel with his wife and three youngest children for a family Bar Mitzvah when Hamas' began launching attacks early Saturday, Goldman's spokesman Simone Kanter said in a statement, adding that the attacks came on Shabbat and Simchat Torah, one of the holiest Jewish holidays.

Goldman and his family sheltered from rocket fire in the interior stairwell of their hotel until they were able to safely depart for New York early Sunday morning.

Kanter said Goldman is "grateful for the assistance of the State Department and Israeli authorities, and he hopes all Americans can come together to support Israel's right to defend herself from terrorism and war crimes."

CORY BOOKER, STAFF SAFE AFTER SHELTERING IN PLACE IN JERUSALEM WHEN HAMAS ATTACKED ISRAEL: SPOKESPERSON

At least 1,100 people have been killed in the terrorist attack thus far, and thousands more were wounded, according to Israel's National Rescue Service.

Hamas continues to attack Israel by launching rockets through the sky and having militants fight on the ground. Israel has responded to the attacks by launching retaliatory strikes toward Gaza.

Goldman called on Congress Sunday morning to replenish and expand the Iron Dome, Israel's air missile defense system capable of defending against short-range rockets and intercepting them in the air.

WHAT ISRAEL'S FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE, THE IRON DOME?

"I hope Republicans can get their House in order so we can pass emergency legislation to assist Israel in defending herself," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The congressman was referring to the upcoming race for House speaker after eight Republicans joined all House Democrats to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership last week.

The New York representative was not the only member of Congress in Israel over the weekend as Hamas launched its largest attack on the country in decades. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and his staff also had to shelter in place while they were in Israel.

Booker and his staff cut their trip short and departed safely from Israel on Sunday, according to his office.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New Jersey senator arrived in Israel on Friday and had planned to stay for several days of meetings ahead of an Abraham Accords-focused N7 summit on regional economic integration in Tel Aviv, which he was scheduled to speak at on Tuesday.

"Senator Booker and accompanying staff were in Jerusalem when Hamas launched their attacks against Israel on Saturday, and sheltered in place for their safety," Booker's spokeswoman Maya Krishna-Rogers said in a statement. "We are grateful that Senator Booker and our colleagues were able to safely depart Israel earlier today."