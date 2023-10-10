Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

Israel vs. Hamas: There's only one thing Israel must do now to Hamas

The West has long been eager for a non-violent solution to terrorism and hatred but now the world has witnessed the truth about Hamas

Newt Gingrich By Newt Gingrich Fox News
Published
close
Newt Gingrich: They can’t survive if they tell the truth Video

Newt Gingrich: They can’t survive if they tell the truth

 FOX News contributor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich calls Hamas ‘evil people’ and compares them to the Nazis for their mission to eliminate Jewish people on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The only strategy strong and decisive enough to respond to Hamas’s violence is to destroy the group utterly.

At the end of this conflict there should be no remnant of Hamas or any other terrorist organization left in Gaza. 

There should be a new government willing to recognize and work with Israel. Once that government is established, every effort should focus on making Gaza prosperous.

LIVE UPDATES: AT LEAST 1,100 DEAD, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU DECLARES 'WAR' AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

The people there must learn that peace with their neighbor will lead to a dramatically better life than tolerating a corrupt, ruthless, terror dictatorship that sacrifices everyone’s quality of life and opportunity to prosper.

Phase one must be to control of all of Gaza. This is a big job because there are more than 2 million people currently living there.

Phase two must be methodically rooting out terrorism and its supporters. The United States and its allies initially arrested more than 400,000 Germans, when it occupied the country after World War II, who had ties to the Nazi Party or government. There was a methodical process of keeping former Nazis from participating in government.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan: This is how we obliterate Hamas Video

In Gaza, this process of erasing Hamas and its influence must include changing the school curricula, ending payments to families of suicide bombers, locking up Hamas activists, and jailing Hamas leaders who plotted to kill Israeli citizens.

Any strategic goal short of destroying Hamas and replacing it with an acceptable government in Gaza simply sets the stage for another war and another series of atrocities.

PROGRESSIVE DEM SLAMS 'REPREHENSIBLE AND REPULSIVE' RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL AFTER 'SQUAD' REMARKS

The West’s eagerness to find some nonviolent solution to hatred, barbarism, and the collapse of civilization must be replaced by a firm belief in the truth about Hamas.

Gen. Jack Keane: Biden has to revisit his entire strategy on Iran Video

Back in 2003, President George W. Bush said "the free world, those who love freedom and peace, must deal harshly with Hamas" and that "Hamas must be dismantled." Sadly, his State Department did not get the message and instead facilitated the rise of Hamas.

No negotiation is going to get Hamas to accept Israel. The very existence of Hamas must be eradicated.

Why am I so certain there can be no peace between Israel and Hamas? Read what Hamas’ own leaders have said over the years:

On June 10, 2003, Hamas leader Abdel Aziz Rantisi told Al-Jazeera and the Jerusalem Post, "By God, we will not leave one Jew in Palestine. We will fight them with all the strength we have. This is our land, not the Jews."

HAMAS ARMED WING WARNS IT WILL START KILLING ISRAELI HOSTAGES FOR ANY NEW BOMBING OF HOMES WITHOUT WARNING

At a rally in Gaza on Sept. 16, 2005, Hamas leader Sheik Nizar Rayan said, "We will continue until the very last usurper is driven out of our land."

On Jan. 17, 2006, Hamas leader Mahmoud Zahar told Newsday, "We do not recognize the Israeli enemy, nor his right to be our neighbor, nor to stay (on the land), nor his ownership of any inch of land." 

White House grilled over $6B in Iranian funds after Hamas terror attack Video

This kind of open hatred and promises of annihilation make negotiating an act of self-delusion.

For two decades Israel has tried to appease the West by being "reasonable" as the West and Qatar shoveled money to Hamas. Every act of violence by Hamas was met with a shrug by Western elites.

The only way to defeat a determined enemy is to break its will or its capacity for violence.

President Abraham Lincoln understood this. He, Gen. Ulysses Grant and Gen. William Sherman decided that hard war was the only solution. 

Israel has 'moved from containment to eradication' of Islamic extremists: Ambassador Ron Prosor Video

As Grant said of breaking Virginia’s capacity to resist by destroying the farms and crops in the Shenandoah Valley, "eat out Virginia clean and clear…so that crows flying over it for the balance of the season will have to carry their own provender with them." 

Sherman’s march through Georgia and the Carolinas was similarly an act of destroying the capacity of the South to resist. 

Lincoln, Grant, and Sherman were not naturally ruthless. They came to a ruthless strategy because it was clear the South would secede unless stopped – and that no negotiation could save the union.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Similarly, no negotiation is going to get Hamas to accept Israel. The very existence of Hamas must be eradicated.

Tom Cotton: Biden administration seems 'paralyzed' in a crisis Video

The allies faced the same challenge in World War II. There had been a negotiated peace in 1918. As a result, a "stab in the back" theory convinced many Germans that they could have won if their own government had not betrayed them.

Faced with the simultaneous challenge of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Imperial Japan, the Allies adopted a goal of unconditional surrender. They were determined to destroy the regimes which they saw as having launched a world war (and in the case of the Nazis engaged in a Holocaust of unimaginable horrors).

Israel now faces the same reality.

Hamas has proven it is a culture of barbarism.

Hamas has proven it will violate the rules of war and inflict violence, torture, and humiliation on women and children.

  • Plumes of smoke from airstrikes.
    Image 1 of 5

    Israeli responds to Hamas airstrike on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Missile salvo
    Image 2 of 5

    A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian terrorists from Gaza as an Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defence missile system attempts to intercept the rockets, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict's death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Cars on a road
    Image 3 of 5

    This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.  (South First Responders via AP)

  • Rockets in the sky
    Image 4 of 5

    FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.  (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

  • Palestinians look at damage from Israeli strike
    Image 5 of 5

    Palestinians inspect the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood early on October 10, 2023. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning. (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

An organization which takes hostage a woman who survived the Holocaust is despicable and should be treated as the unthinkably evil system it is. Imagine a childhood surviving the Nazis and in your later years being captured by a new evil.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now is the time to focus the world’s revulsion against Hamas and implement an explicit strategy of defeating it, destroying it, and replacing it.

Anything less will simply lead to future horrors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH

Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-1999 and a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. He is chairman of Gingrich 360.