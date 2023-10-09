Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Hamas armed wing warns it will start killing Israeli hostages for any new bombing of homes without warning

Warning comes as Israel increases attacks in Gaza since Hamas attack on Saturday

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Lack of American strength around the world led to Israel attack: Chris Christie Video

Lack of American strength around the world led to Israel attack: Chris Christie

2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie tells ‘America Reports’ that the U.S. pulling troops out of Afghanistan emboldened adversaries and showed ‘weakness’ to the world.

Hamas warned on Monday that it would begin killing Israeli civilians held captive for every new Israeli bombing of civilian homes without warning.

The message came from Iran-backed Hamas’ armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida, who said Hamas has been complying and acting within Islamic instructions, keeping Israeli captives safe and sound. Hamas launched brutal attacks on Israel on Saturday, killing more than 250 at a music festival. 

Ubaida also blamed the threat on Israel's increased bombing and killing of civilians who are in their homes by way of air strikes, without warning.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN WON'T SPEAK MONDAY DESPITE AMERICAN DEATHS IN ISRAEL

War between Israel and Hamas

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 09: Smoke rises over the buildings as the Israeli airstrikes continue in Al-Rimal Neighbourhood of Gaza City, Gaza on October 9, 2023. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades told Al-Jazeera in an interview that it would begin killing a single hostage for each Israeli airstrike that lands in Gaza without warning.

The spokesman also said executions would be recorded and broadcast to the public.

Israel has carried out over a thousand airstrikes in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Saturday.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.