Breana Scheckwitz is an SEO editor at Fox News Digital.

Breana started her career as a copywriter at a marketing agency which led her down the path of SEO. She has 10 years of experience in copywriting and digital marketing. She has written about politics, home services, legal and more.

Breana graduated from The Master's College with a B.A. in English.

Breana has worked at Fox News since 2022.

You can follow Breana on LinkedIn and Twitter.