Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UNITED NATIONS

Pakistan's UN Human Rights Council member fails to honor Israelis murdered by Hamas in moment of silence

US rep on Human Rights Council calls for moment of silence honoring lives lost in Israel, saying, 'let our silence resound as a united stand against terrorism and violence'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Death toll rising as Israel retaliates against Hamas Video

Death toll rising as Israel retaliates against Hamas

FOX News’ Trey Yingst reports on continuing Israeli airstrikes and naval attacks against Gaza before their anticipated ground invasion to retaliate against Hamas.

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday held a moment of silence in memory of the "innocent lives" lost in the "occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere," while failing to honor those who died in Israel when attacked by troops in Palestine.

Ambassador Zaman Mehdi, the deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva was seen in a post by the UN on X, formerly known as Twitter, speaking to members of the Human Rights Council just before a moment of silence.

"On behalf of the IOC member states, we express our deep concerns over the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere," Mehdi said. "Regrettably, this huge loss of lives and unabated violence is a sad reminder of more than seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for the international law, including UNESCO resolutions."

DOZENS OF NY LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADERS STRANDED IN ISRAEL DURING COUNTERTERRORISM TRAINING

He went on to say the 16 years of what he termed illegal blockage of Gaza continued to raise questions over the applicability of international law and fundamental freedoms of the innocent civilian population. As a result, efforts to normalize the area is "breeding violence," Mehdi said.

"In this context, the so-called declaration of war and attacks on civilian population and their properties is deeply distressing," he said. "We remain concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation."

ISRAEL DECLARES WAR AFTER HAMAS SURPRISE ATTACK, LAUNCHES RETALIATORY AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA

UN Ambassador Zaman Mehdi

UN Ambassador Zaman Mehdi called for a moment of silence for the people in Palestine who died from Israeli attacks, omitting those who died in Israel days earlier when Hamas attacked. (UN Human Rights Council X Post)

A video of the moment of silence showed all members of the Human Rights Council standing, despite omitting the innocent lives of those lost in Israel.

U.S. Permanent Representative to the Human Rights Council, Michèle Taylor also requested a moment of silence on Monday, asking to commemorate the lives of people killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Taylor said, with a "heavy heart," that the calamity on Oct. 7, 2023, and the days since resulted in the deaths of "hundreds and hundreds of innocent civilian lives lost," and the count continues to go up.

LIVE UPDATES: 300 DEAD, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU DECLARES ‘WAR’ AFTER HAMAS TERRORISTS LAUNCH MASSIVE ATTACK

She also said thousands were injured and more than a hundred men, women, children, people with disabilities and elderly individuals were kidnapped.

"The United States unequivocally condemns these heinous acts of terrorism. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected and express our solidarity with the people and government of Israel in these trying times," Taylor said before requesting a moment of silence from the council. "As we stand in silence, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to promoting peace, justice, and human rights across the globe, and let our silence resound as a united stand against terrorism and violence."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Likewise, all members of the council stood to honor the lives lost.

Andrea Vacchiano of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.