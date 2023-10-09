Lindsey Graham calls for warning Iran of retaliation if Hamas escalates, tells 'Squad' to 'shut the hell up'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham castigated the far left's "appeasement" of Iran's regime, which he said has not prevented attacks by Hamas against Israel, telling the Palestinian-friendly "Squad" contingent in Congress to "shut the hell up."

At least 11 Americans are reported dead in attacks that included the kidnappings of elderly Israelis and a pledge to broadcast hostage executions if the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) launches retaliatory airstrikes.

Graham told FOX News the U.S. should warn Iran that for every hostage executed by Hamas, an Iranian oil refinery should get bombed. Tehran's oil industry is a key funding source for its malign behavior globally, he said.

"The only way you're going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable. How much more death and destruction do we have to take from the Iranian regime? I am confident this was planned and funded by the Iranians," Graham said Monday on "America Reports."

"Hamas is a bunch of animals who deserve to be treated like animals." he added, suggesting Israeli forces should use this opportunity to invade Palestinian territory and "dismantle" the militant group.

Graham called Hamas' attacks on Israel an effort to kill Jewish people on par with that of former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

"The world was late to react [back then]. I'm urging the world to condemn Iran, urging the Biden administration to cloak the White House tonight in the Israeli flag. You did it for Pride Month. I want to see the Israeli flag over the White House."

He noted Berlin's Brandenburg Gate has been illuminated with Israeli flags, as well as Australia's famous Sydney Opera House.

"Number 10 Downing [Street] has the flag," Graham said of Britain's version of the White House – reiterating the Biden administration should act in kind.

At the White House, Biden instead held a barbecue event Sunday evening – a venue that was lambasted by Graham's fellow Republicans.

"To the president, turn off the barbecue and speak to the American people to be the leader the world is looking for," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed Biden on X – formerly Twitter – for the BBQ function, comparing it to how he repeatedly checked his watch as a procession of fallen service members from the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal debarked from a plane at Dover Air Force Base, Del. last year.

"This is the same man who left Americans behind in Afghanistan [and] was tracking time when our dead heroes returned home," he said.

On FOX News, Graham accused Biden of "appeasement" and also turned his attention to the left-wing "Squad" members who have been criticized for their responses to the attacks on Israel, and said it is now even more important that Vladimir Putin's troops are defeated in Ukraine to prevent further world chaos.

"To the ‘Squad’: Shut the hell up. You're emboldening the enemy. You're a disgrace to the United States Congress. You're siding with terrorists over a democracy called Israel," he said, adding he believes most of the Democratic conference does not agree with their far-left brethren.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Ritchie Torres of New York were among the Democrats who condemned statements by "The Squad."

In her statement grieving the loss of life, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called for an end to "U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

While another ‘Squad’ member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., released a statement mourning the deaths on both sides of the attack, her use of the term "apartheid state" to reportedly refer to Israel also drew the ire of Jerusalem's ambassador to the United States.

"How much more blood needs to be spilled for you to overcome your prejudice and unequivocally condemn Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization?" Ambassador Michael Herzog asked in response.