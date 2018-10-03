Martha MacCallum currently serves as the anchor of The Story with Martha MacCallum (weeknights 7PM/ET). She joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 and is based in New York.Read More

As the anchor of The Story with Martha MacCallum, MacCallum focuses on the stories that are most important to Americans with insight from top newsmakers and analysts. She previously anchored The First 100 Days, which chronicled the beginning of President Donald Trump’s administration and, prior to joining the primetime lineup, she served as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom (weekdays 9-11AM/ET) alongside Bill Hemmer from 2010 to 2017.

During her tenure at FNC, MacCallum has played an integral role during the network’s presidential election coverage since 2004 as the lead reporter on exit poll data and key voting trends on primary nights. Most recently, she co-anchored extensive coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration alongside chief political anchor Bret Baier, which delivered the highest-rated inauguration coverage in network history, according to Nielsen. Throughout the 2016 election season, MacCallum co-moderated two Republican presidential primary debates alongside Bill Hemmer in Des Moines, IA and Cleveland, OH with the latter delivering 6.1 million total viewers and 1.2 million viewers in the 25-54 key demo and contributed to the network’s election night coverage during America’s Election Headquarterson November 8th, 2016 which garnered the network its highest-rated election night in history, averaging nearly 13 million viewers and 5 million in the key 25-54 demo from 8PM –3AM/ET.

MacCallum has also reported on a variety of nationaland international events for the network including the threat of ISIS, and the shooting of civilian Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, MO. She has served as FNC’s lead anchor in London to report on the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child in 2013, as well as the Royal Wedding in 2011. Additionally, MacCallum has interviewed top newsmakers and political heavyweights, including: President Donald Trump, General David Petraeus, then-Republican presidential candidates Senator John McCain and Gov. Mitt Romney, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz, White House press secretary Josh Earnest and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Before FNC, MacCallum held a variety of positions at NBC from 1997 to 2003. She was co-anchor of CNBC’s Morning Call with Martha MacCallum and Ted David and was the anchor of CNBC’s Checkpoint, an evening news program focusing on the war against terror and the Iraq war. A frequent contributor to MSNBC’s The News with Brian Williams, NBC’s Today, NBC affiliates and CNBC World, MacCallum also created the series Inside the Business for Business Center. In 1997 and 2003, MacCallum was the recipient of the American Women in Radio and Television award for her reporting.

Before joining CNBC, MacCallum was an anchor and reporter for WBIS-TV (ION-31), a sports and business network in New York in 1996. Prior to that, she was a business correspondent at Wall Street Journal Television where sheanchored The Wall Street Journal Report, World Market Outlookand Business USAfrom 1991-1996. She began her career as a reporter for Corporate Financemagazine.

MacCallum earned a B.A. in political science from St. Lawrence University.